2023 Honda Elevate SUV: Top 5 things you need to know

The all-new Honda Elevate SUV has made its global debut in India and its prices will be announced this festive season. Here are the top 5 things that you need to know about this Creta-rival.

Honda Cars India has finally unveiled its much-awaited mid-size SUV. The all-new Honda Elevate has made its global debut in India and it marks the company’s comeback in the SUV segment. Bookings for the same will begin in July and the official launch will take place this festive season. Here are the top 5 things that you need to know about the Honda Elevate.

Honda Elevate SUV: Design and platform

Honda Elevate is based on the company’s global small car platform that also underpins the City mid-size sedan. At the front, it gets a massive grille flanked by all-LED headlamps. There are skid plates at the front & rear and body cladding all around for a muscular appeal. The side profile sports 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and at the rear, it gets connected LED taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler and a shark fin antenna.

Honda Elevate SUV: Dimensions and capacity

Specifications Honda Elevate Length 4,312 mm Width 1,790 mm Height 1,650 mm Wheelbase 2,650 mm Ground Clearance 220 mm Boot Space 458 litres

Honda Elevate SUV: Engine and gearbox

Honda is offering a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with the Elevate SUV. This is the same engine that also powers the Honda City. It churns out 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-step CVT. There will be no hybrid powertrain on offer but the company will introduce its electric version within the next three years.

Honda Elevate SUV: Features and safety

On the inside, the Honda Elevate gets a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and connected car features via Honda’s Connect app. It also sports a digital instrument cluster, a lane watch camera, a wireless smartphone charger, etc. Honda’s new mid-size SUV is equipped with ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) as well.

Honda Elevate SUV: Price and competition

Pre-bookings for the Honda Elevate will begin in July and the official launch will take place this festive season, i.e. around September or October 2023. It is expected to be priced from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, ex-showroom, and will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc.

