2023 Honda Elevate SUV mileage figures revealed: Price announcement soon

The ARAI-certified fuel-efficiency figures of the new Honda Elevate SUV have been revealed. It will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc.

Honda Cars India recently unveiled the all-new Elevate mid-size SUV. Pre-bookings for the same are open for a token amount of Rs 21,000 and its prices will be announced in September this year. Ahead of the official launch, the Japanese carmaker has now revealed the mileage figures of the Honda Elevate.

Honda Elevate SUV: ARAI Mileage

Honda Elevate powertrain ARAI mileage Petrol MT 15.31 kmpl Petrol CVT 16.92 kmpl

The petrol manual variant of the Honda Elevate is claimed to deliver a mileage of 15.31 kmpl and its petrol CVT version has a fuel economy of 16.92 kmpl. It’s worth mentioning that these are ARAI-certified mileage figures and the real-world fuel efficiency will vary depending on the driving conditions.

Honda Elevate SUV: Engine and gearbox

Powering the new Honda Elevate will be a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. This is the same motor that also powers the Honda City. It churns out 119 bhp and 145 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-step CVT. There will be no hybrid powertrain on offer but Honda will introduce its electric version within the next three years.

Watch Video | Honda Elevate First Look:

Honda Elevate SUV: Price and competition

The prices of the all-new Honda Elevate will be revealed in September 2023. Bookings for the same are already open and the test drives will begin next month. Upon launch, the Honda Elevate will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc.

