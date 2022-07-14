2023 Honda CR-V: Top-5 things you need to know

Compared with the outgoing model, the new CR-V has a completely new design, high-end technology and an enhanced hybrid powertrain.

Honda teased the all-new 2023 CR-V, featuring a completely new exterior and interior designing, state-of-the-art technology and a hybrid powertrain. Honda says the 2023 CR-V delivers a more engaging and refined driving experience. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about the new SUV.

2023 Honda CR-V: Design

Compared with the outgoing model, the new CR-V has a completely new design. It gets a more upright silhouette and is 69mm longer and 10mm wider than the fifth-generation model. At the front there is a large, upright grille flanked by wide headlamps.

CR-V Sport rides on black 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, while Sport Touring features black 19-inch split 5-spoke alloys. A long bonnet distinguishes the new CR-V from its predecessor, and its side profile has a strong shoulder line and black wheel arch cladding.

2023 Honda CR-V: Interior and Features

The new CR-V gets a roomier interior with a more enhanced design and features including an infotainment system with an 9.0-inch touchscreen situated above the dashboard, having Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.

Additionally honeycomb effect is given on the AC vents, grey or black leather seating and piano black dash trim.

2023 Honda CR-V: Engine and Transmission

In terms of engine options CR-V gets a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine which produces 187bhp for the entry-level models. While the high end variants only come with a hybrid 2-litre four-cylinder engine mated with two electric motors, which is available in international markets. The AWD is available on both engine options.

2023 Honda CR-V: Safety and Driver-Assistance Features

Honda equips every 2023 CR-V with a boatload of standard driver-assistance technology. Along with newly standard blind-spot monitoring, driver-attention monitor, traffic-sign recognition, and a back-seat reminder.

2023 Honda CR-V : Rivals

It is not confirmed yet whether Honda will launch 2023 CR-V in India or not. If it does it will rival against the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan and the New Hyundai Tucson in India