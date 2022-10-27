2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid production begins in North America. The new CR-V Hybrid gets a new twin hybrid motor along with an updated 2.0-litre engine.

The new 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid production has commenced in North America (Canada). The new Honda CR-V features a two-motor hybrid system and an updated Atkinson-cycle engine, unique to Honda Hybrids. In the coming months, the 2023 Honda CR-V production will begin at the carmaker’s Ohio plant as well.

The 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid will be available in two variants – Sport and Sport Touring – with the new Hybrid system paired with a 2.0-litre petrol engine. The CR-V will feature two electric motors, electric motors arranged side-by-side in a parallel axis layout. Honda claims that the new hybrid system is tuned for better fuel efficiency and higher towing capacity.

Speaking about the new Honda CR-V Hybrid itself, the SUV is longer and wider than its predecessor, giving the 2023 CR-V a broader stance. The SUV features a strong horizontal beltline with redesigned A-Pillars, door-mounted side mirrors, a new front grille, and 18-inch wheels amongst others.

Inside, the 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid gets a 9-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, Hill Descent Control, snow driving mode, Honda Sensing with Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), Low-Speed Braking Control, and Traffic Sign Recognition system (TSR). The CR-V also gets standard knee and side airbags for front and rear occupants.

In terms of engine options, Honda will offer two choices, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit with the EX and EX-L trims, while the higher-spec Sport and Sport Touring get the new 2.0-litre hybrid power plant. The former makes 187 bhp and 242 Nm of torque, while the latter makes 201 bhp and 335 Nm of torque.

Now, speaking about its India launch, Honda has sold the CR-V in India earlier and also sells the Honda City Hybrid currently. So the 2023 Honda CR-V making its way here is highly possible sometime in 2023.