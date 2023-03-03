2023 Honda City facelift: Top 5 things you need to know

The new 2023 Honda City facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Here are the top 5 things that you need to know about this updated mid-size sedan.

Honda Cars India has introduced the facelifted version of the country’s most loved mid-size sedan. The 2023 Honda City facelift has been launched at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a bunch of new features, mechanical & cosmetic enhancements and more. Here are the top 5 things that you need to know about it.

2023 Honda City facelift: Design and colours

In terms of design, the facelifted Honda City doesn’t get many changes. It sports a nip and tuck with a spruced-up grille that flaunts a honeycomb pattern on higher trims and vertical slats on lower variants. There are also re-designed front & rear bumpers and new 16-inch alloy wheels.

Also Read: 2023 Yamaha FZ-X First Ride Review: What’s New?

Honda has updated the City’s LED taillamps and this sedan is now offered in a new Obsidian Blue Pearl paint scheme as well. The other colour variants on offer include Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and Meteoroid Grey Metallic.

2023 Honda City facelift: Interior and features

Just like the exterior, there are minimal changes in the facelifted City’s interior. The upholstery remains the same as before. However, it gets new features such as ambient lighting, a wireless charger, rain-sensing wipers and wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto. The Honda City now gets ADAS in the regular petrol variants too. Earlier, it was only available with the hybrid model.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

It’s worth noting that apart from the base variant, Honda is offering advanced driver assistance systems in all the variants of the City, including manual transmission ones. The company’s ADAS suite includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lead car departure notification, road departure mitigation system and auto high-beam. There’s also a new low-speed follow function in the City e:HEV.

2023 Honda City facelift: Dimensions

Specifications Honda City Length 4583 mm Width 1748 mm Height 1489 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm Ground clearance 165 mm Boot space 506 litres Fuel tank capacity 40 litres

2023 Honda City facelift: Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, the new City remains unchanged but is now RDE compliant and can run on E20 fuel as well. Also, the diesel mill has been discontinued. It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 119 bhp and 145 Nm, paired with a 6-speed MT and a CVT. The City e:HEV gets the 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol hybrid unit that is coupled with two electric motors. Its combined power output is 124 bhp while the peak torque figure stands at 253 Nm.

Watch Video | Honda City e:HEV Review:

2023 Honda City facelift: Price and rivals

The new 2023 Honda City facelift is offered in four trim levels – SV, V, VX and ZX – with prices ranging from Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 15.97 lakh, ex-showroom. Honda is offering the City e:HEV in two variants – V and VX – and they are priced at Rs 18.89 lakh & Rs 20.39 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. The Honda City will rival the new-gen Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Nexon, Brezza, Punch, Venue & Sonet: Price, specs comparison

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.