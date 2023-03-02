2023 Honda City facelift launched at Rs 11.49 lakh: ADAS, design, variants

The facelift Honda City is now available in four variants including one new trim for the hybrid version.

India’s most popular mid-size segment sedan, the Honda City has been updated and starts from Rs 11.49 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Honda has introduced two additional trims, new features, styling upgrades, and a new colour and the engines are now RDE and E20 compliant.

2023 Honda City facelift: Variants and features

Honda has added two new variants, one each for the petrol and the hybrid City. Both will be entry-level trims — the SV for the former version and the V for the latter. In total now the standard City is offered in four variants starting from SV, V, VX and ZX while the hybrid is available in the V and the ZX trims.

The 2023 City comes loaded with new features like Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which was previously only in the City Hybrid or as Honda calls it e-HEV. Apart from the entry-level SV trim, the rest three variants in the petrol line-up come equipped with ADAS. The ADAS suite includes Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), adaptive cruise control, Lane Keeping Assist System, Lead Car Departure Notification System, Road Departure Mitigation System and Auto High-Beam. Lead Car Departure Notification System is a new feature that’s in both the petrol and the hybrid City. It alerts the driver with visual and audible warnings when the vehicle starts moving. The ADAS feature is a first in this sedan segment and what is notable is that Honda is offering this safety feature also on the manual transmission range.

Continuing with ADAS, Honda has updated the adaptive cruise control in the City Hybrid with a new feature — Low-Speed Control. It makes sure that the car keeps a safe distance from the vehicle ahead in slow-moving and even start/stop traffic.

The 2023 City comes standard with four airbags while the top variants get six. It also gets auto rain-sensing wipers, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System with deflation warning, Vehicle Stability Assist with Agile Handling Assist, Hill Start Assist, ISOFIX anchorages and much more.

2023 Honda City facelift: Exteriors

Honda has spruced up the City’s exteriors like a touch-up job on the front grille and the chrome band which also houses the LED DRLs and below is the new 9 LED array headlamp. The City gets newly designed 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and new LED wraparound tail lights, repositioned reflectors, rear bumpers and the rear spoiler.

Honda has also launched a new Obsidian Blue Pearl colour. Now the Honda City range is available in six colours — Radiant Red, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic and the new Obsidian Blue Pearl.

2023 Honda City facelift: Interiors

Honda has more-or-less retained the dual-tone beige-black cabin for the petrol version while the hybrid gets a two-tone ivory-black combination. The City now boasts ambient lighting in the cabin door handle area and front door pockets. There is an option to adjust the brightness of the ambient lights or one can simply switch them off.

Honda has added some new goodies like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an updated infotainment system, remote control operation via a smartphone app, an improved rear camera, and a wireless charger.

The City e:HEV, on the other hand, gets a new carbon fibre pattern instrument panel finish, piano black for both the AC Vents and the steering wheel.

2023 Honda City facelift: Engine

Mechanically, there is no change in both the petrol and the hybrid City. The 1.5-litre petrol engine has an output of 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic. According to Honda, the manual petrol version returns 17.8 kmpl and 18.4 kmpl from the 7-speed CVT.

The hybrid continues to be powered by the 125bhp 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle petrol engine with a torque of 253Nm and paired to an e-CVT gearbox. The Japanese car manufacturer claims a mileage of 27.13 kmpl.

2023 Honda City facelift: Price

The petrol-based manual transmission City is priced from Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 14.72 lakh while the CVT is from 13.62 lakh to Rs 15.97 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The City Hybrid is now available in two variants— the V at Rs 18.89 lakh and the ZX ad Rs 20.39 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The petrol City will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and the new generation Hyundai Verna, which will be launched on March 21.

Ex showroom prices (New Delhi) of New City Petrol are:

New City (i-VTEC) SV V VX ZX MT Rs.11,49,000 Rs.12,37,000 Rs.13,49,000 Rs.14,72,000 CVT – Rs.13,62,000 Rs.14,74,000 Rs.15,97,000

Ex showroom prices (New Delhi) of New City e:HEV are: