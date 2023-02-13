2023 Honda City facelift launch soon: All you need to know

The new 2023 Honda City facelift will be launched in India soon. Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming facelifted version of this mid-size executive sedan.

Honda Cars India is gearing up for its first launch of the calendar year 2023. The company is all set to introduce a mid-life facelift for the City mid-size sedan. Honda’s best-selling car in India will get a minor cosmetic overhaul, new features and a revised variant line-up. Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming 2023 Honda City facelift.

2023 Honda City facelift: What new to expect?

The fifth-generation Honda City was launched in India in July 2020. With a mid-life facelift, it will get revised front and rear bumpers along with new alloy wheels. On the inside, it might sport new ventilated seats and a wireless charger along with other creature comfort features. Honda will also revamp the City’s variant line-up and its strong hybrid powertrain will be now offered in multiple trim levels.

Also Read: Ola S1, S1 Air, S1 Pro variants explained: All you need to know

2023 Honda City facelift: Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, the new City will remain identical to the current model. However, it won’t get a diesel mill. Powering the 2023 Honda City will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 119 bhp and 145 Nm, paired with a 6-speed MT and a CVT. It will also get the 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol hybrid powertrain that is coupled with two electric motors. Its combined power output is 124 bhp while the peak torque figure stands at 253 Nm.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Honda City Hybrid Review:

2023 Honda City facelift: Price and rivals

The 2023 Honda City facelift is expected to be launched in India in March this year. Currently, the regular petrol variants of the City are priced from Rs 11.87 lakh to Rs 15.62 lakh while its hybrid variant retails at Rs 19.89 lakh, ex-showroom. One can expect the upcoming facelifted model to charge a slight premium over the current prices. It will rival the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, etc.

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Mini Cooper SE: Ioniq vs Iconic EVs comparison!

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.