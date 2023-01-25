2023 Honda City facelift India launch soon: What to expect?

The new 2023 Honda City facelift will be launched in India by March this year. Here’s what to expect from this mid-size executive sedan that will take on the Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna, etc.

Honda Cars India is gearing up to introduce a mid-life facelift for the City mid-size sedan. The fifth-generation Honda City was launched in India in July 2020. Now, with a life cycle update, it is all set to get cosmetic enhancements and some new variants. Here’s what to expect from the 2023 Honda City facelift.

2023 Honda City facelift: What to expect?

The new Honda City facelift is likely to get minor cosmetic changes such as revised front and rear bumpers along with re-designed alloy wheels. On the inside, it might sport new ventilated seats, a wireless charger and some other goodies. The company will also revamp the variant line-up of the City and its strong hybrid powertrain will be now offered in multiple trim levels.

2023 Honda City facelift: Engine and gearbox

Powering the facelifted Honda City will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 119 bhp and 145 Nm, paired with a 6-speed MT and a CVT. It will also get the 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol hybrid powertrain that is coupled with two electric motors. Its combined power output is 124 bhp while the peak torque figure stands at 253 Nm. The facelifted City won’t get the diesel mill.

2023 Honda City facelift: Price and rivals

The regular petrol variants of the Honda City are currently priced from Rs 11.87 lakh to Rs 15.62 lakh and its hybrid variant retails at Rs 19.89 lakh, ex-showroom. One can expect the upcoming facelifted model to charge a slight premium over the current prices. The Honda City rivals the likes of the Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna, etc.

