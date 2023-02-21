2023 Honda City facelift images leaked: Launch next month

The images of the 2023 Honda City facelift have leaked online ahead of its launch next month. It will get minor cosmetic updates to take on the Skoda Slavia, new-generation Hyundai Verna, etc.

The mid-size sedan segment is all set to become exciting with the launch of two new products next month. Hyundai Motor India will introduce the new-generation Verna on March 21 while Honda Cars India will bring in the facelifted City early next month. Ahead of the official launch, the images of the 2023 Honda City facelift have leaked online.

2023 Honda City facelift: Exterior and interior updates

The facelifted Honda City will feature minor cosmetic updates. At the front, this mid-size sedan will get a re-designed grille with a honeycomb pattern on the higher trims and tweaked bumpers. Honda will also introduce a new blue paint scheme. On the inside, the Honda City will remain identical to the pre-lift model, save for the addition of a wireless charger and ventilated seats.

2023 Honda City facelift: Engine and transmission

Mechanically, the new City will remain unchanged but the diesel engine will be discontinued. It will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 119 bhp and 145 Nm, paired with a 6-speed MT and a CVT. The City will also get the 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol hybrid unit that is coupled with two electric motors. Its combined power output is 124 bhp while the peak torque figure stands at 253 Nm.

2023 Honda City facelift: Price and rivals

The petrol variants of the Honda City are currently priced from Rs 11.87 lakh to Rs 15.62 lakh and its hybrid variant retails at Rs 19.89 lakh, ex-showroom. One can expect the facelifted model to charge a slight premium over the current prices. The Honda City facelift will get multiple hybrid variants and it will rival the likes of the Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna, etc.

Image Credit: Team-BHP