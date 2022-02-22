2023 Ferrari Purosangue SUV’s leaked snaps reveal exterior design

The upcoming super-SUV – Ferrari Purosangue, shows off its exterior design details in a set of leaked snaps. The SUV will hit the production lines this by late this year.

After having super-SUVs from famous supercar labels like Lamborghini, Maserati, Aston Martin and more, it is time to welcome another one. This time around, it comes from Ferrari’s stable. The Italian giant is yet to launch its Purosangue SUV, but some leaked snaps are floating across the internet, showing the SUV in flesh. The Ferrari Purosangue SUV can be seen in the factory itself in these leaked images.

While the whole idea of a Ferrari SUV felt controversial earlier, it will be a smooth fit in the company’s line-up. After all, the design is very much Ferrari. An aerodynamic nose on the front uses a dual-tone theme for the bumper. The headlamp units feature split-type architecture as well. A 5-spoke design for the alloy wheel is visible here, which goes well with the Ferrari’s theme of star-shaped rims.

The Ferrari Purosangue’s silhouette will include a long bonnet, sloping roofline, stubby tail, and of course, four doors. Also, black cladding runs across the length and breadth of the SUV. Around the tail, the Purosangue uses a full-width lightbar that accentuates the appeal of the ducktail spoiler-effect used for the tailgate. The lower half of the bumper is done in a black theme and houses quad exhaust tips. The rear wheel arches are beefy and give the tail a menacing stance.

The overall design of the Ferrari Purosangue seems quite adorable in these rather warped leaked images. However, its key aspect will be its performance. The Purosangue is reported to go on sale with a V12 motor under the hood for the full-blown trim. A V6-hybrid setup is likely to be used for the base-spec grade. Exact details will only be revealed during the launch, which is scheduled to happen late this year. The Purosangue will hit the production line this year, as confirmed by the carmaker.

