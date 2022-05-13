2023 Cadillac Escalade-V makes global debut: GM’s most powerful full-size SUV

The new 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V has made its global debut. With 682 hp of power and 885 Nm of peak torque on tap, the Escalade-V is General Motors’ most powerful full-size SUV yet.

Cadillac, an American luxury vehicle marque owned by General Motors, has unveiled its first-ever V-series SUV. The new 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V has made its global debut and it is General Motors’ most powerful full-size SUV (sport utility vehicle) yet. The company calls it, “an elevation of design, performance and technology and the purest expression of the passion that exists at the core of Cadillac.”

Talking about the powertrain, the Cadillac Escalade-V is powered by a supercharged 6.2-litre V8 engine. This motor develops a colossal 682 horsepower at 6,000 RPM and a whopping 885 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 RPM, capable of going up to 13,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission that has been specially calibrated for the Escalade-V.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The SUV also gets a full-time active all-wheel-drive system along with exclusive suspension hardware and software calibrations. Cadillac expects that the Escalade-V will be capable of 0-60 mph (appx. 0-96 kmph) sprints in under 4.4 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 12.74 seconds at 110 mph (appx. 177 kmph) based on initial GM testing. The company says that an Escalade-V ESV version will also be available.

In terms of design, the Cadillac Escalade-V features a muscular front fascia. Cadillac’s signature sport mesh grille is flanked by sleeker all-LED headlamps. The SUV runs on massive 22-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels and at the rear, it gets a quad exhaust outlet. The Cadillac Escalade-V is a monstrous SUV and it measures 5,382 mm in length, 2,059 mm in width and 1,948 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 3,071 mm.

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner GR Sport launched in India at Rs 48.43 lakh: Here’s what’s new

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.