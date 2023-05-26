2023 BMW Z4 launched in India: Priced at Rs 89.30 lakh

The new 2023 BMW Z4 facelift has been launched in India at Rs 89.30 lakh, ex-showroom. This two-door convertible sports car gets minor updates inside and out.

2023 BMW Z4: What’s new?

The facelifted BMW Z4 doesn’t get many changes. It sports minor nip and tuck which include refreshed bumpers, new vertically-aligned LED headlights and updated 19-inch alloy wheels. This convertible sports car’s soft-top roof can be opened or closed electrically in ten seconds. On the inside, the Z4 gets an updated upholstery but the features remain unchanged.

2023 BMW Z4: Engine and gearbox

BMW India offers the Z4 Roadster in a single M40i variant. It is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, in-line engine that develops 335 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The BMW Z4 can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds and it gets three driving modes: EcoPro, Comfort & Sport.

2023 BMW Z4: Price and competition

The 2023 BMW Z4 facelift has been launched in India at Rs 89.30 lakh, ex-showroom. This two-door convertible sports car doesn’t have many direct rivals in India, save for the Porsche 718 Boxster. However, with a starting price of Rs 1.52 crore, ex-showroom, the Porsche is much more expensive than the Bimmer.

