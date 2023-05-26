2023 BMW Z4 launched in India: Priced at Rs 89.30 lakh

BMW India has introduced the updated Z4 Roadster in the country. The 2023 BMW Z4 facelift has been launched in India at Rs 89.30 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open and it will be available at all BMW dealerships across India from June. It is imported as a CBU (completely built-up unit).
2023 BMW Z4: What’s new?
The facelifted BMW Z4 doesn’t get many changes. It sports minor nip and tuck which include refreshed bumpers, new vertically-aligned LED headlights and updated 19-inch alloy wheels. This convertible sports car’s soft-top roof can be opened or closed electrically in ten seconds. On the inside, the Z4 gets an updated upholstery but the features remain unchanged.
Also Read: Upcoming SUVs under Rs 10 lakh in India: Hyundai Exter to Maruti Jimny
2023 BMW Z4: Engine and gearbox
BMW India offers the Z4 Roadster in a single M40i variant. It is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, in-line engine that develops 335 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The BMW Z4 can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds and it gets three driving modes: EcoPro, Comfort & Sport.
Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook
2023 BMW Z4: Price and competition
The 2023 BMW Z4 facelift has been launched in India at Rs 89.30 lakh, ex-showroom. This two-door convertible sports car doesn’t have many direct rivals in India, save for the Porsche 718 Boxster. However, with a starting price of Rs 1.52 crore, ex-showroom, the Porsche is much more expensive than the Bimmer.
Also Read: Top 5 most affordable automatic cars in India: Alto K10 to Tata Tiago
Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.