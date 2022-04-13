2023 BMW X7 makes its global debut: What is new?

BMW has taken the covers off the latest avatar of the X7, three-row SUV. Despite being a facelift, this new model comes with a host of changes in almost every department.

The 2023 BMW X7 has made its global debut and is set to launch sometime in August, this year. This flagship SUV from the Bavarian manufacturer now gets an updated exterior, bigger alloys and a set of new and improved engines equipped with a 48V mild hybrid system. Currently, BMW sells four variants of the X7 in India priced between Rs 1.18 crore and Rs 1.78 crore (ex-showroom).

Bolder front fascia

This new facelift of the X7 has undergone major exterior changes at the front. The 2023 X7 gets a split headlamp design with the LED DRLs and turn indicators occupying the sleek section at the top and Matrix LED headlamps housed in the bigger cavity below. This is a departure from the usual single-unit headlamp design that we have seen in most BMW vehicles in the last few years. It also comes with a redesigned bumper and a new colour scheme called Sparkling Copper Grey Metal.

Another big change comes in the form of factory-fit 23-inch alloy wheels. This is the first time BMW is offering this option for any of their vehicles. Just like the front, the rear bumper has also been given a new look. Also, the tail lamps now have a 3D design and side graphics.

Technology-focused cabin

The interior of the X7 has also seen a design and kit overhaul. Now, there is a sing-piece curved display that houses a 14.9-inch digital instrument console and a 12.3-inch infotainment unit. It also comes with BMW Operating System 8. Apart from this, the air vents and controls are slimmer and look sleeker as well. There is an illuminated ambient light bar on the front passenger side of the dashboard and a new gear selector.

The entirety of the cabin controls have been optimized and designed to work with touch and gesture controls. One can also lock and unlock the new X7 using their Apple iPhone. Since the X7 is a three-row SUV, it gets seven seats as standard but customers can go for six seats if they wish to.

Safer than before

The new BMW X7 also comes with a host of sensor-based safety features on top of the extensive feature list that the previous model boasted. Among these is the exit warning function which alerts occupants to a risk of collision when opening the door. The Trailer Assist feature enables the car to park itself even when a trailer is attached to it.

New & improved engine options

BMW currently offers the X7 in India with three in-line, six-cylinder configurations, two of which are diesel. The newer model, however, gets two petrol and one diesel engine. Crucially, all three engines now come with a 48V mild-hybrid system that can provide the internal combustion engine with as much as 12bhp of power and 200Nm of torque.

The top-of-the-line M60i xDrive variant will come with an all-new 4.4-litre V8, petrol engine that packs 523bhp and 750Nm. The more humble 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, petrol motor also produces a healthy 375.5bhp, which is up by roughly 47bhp compared to the old model. Peak torque output for this engine stands at 540Nm when boosted by the hybrid system. The 3.0-litre diesel engine can produce a peak power of 352bhp. It can also churn out 700Nm of torque which goes up to 720Nm when assisted by the electric motor.

Transmission duties on all models are carried by the 8-speed Steptronic Sport unit with paddle shifters. The 2023 BMW X7 offers adaptive air suspension with electronically controlled dampers as standard equipment.