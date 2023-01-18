2023 BMW X7 facelift launched in India: Priced from Rs 1.22 crore

The new 2023 BMW X7 facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.22 crore, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are now open and the deliveries will commence in March this year.

BMW India has introduced the facelifted version of its flagship seven-seater SUV. The new 2023 BMW X7 facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.22 crore, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are now open online on the company’s official website and across all BMW dealerships in the country. Its deliveries will commence in March this year.

2023 BMW X7 facelift: Variant-wise prices

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) BMW X7 xDrive40i M Sport Rs 1.22 crore BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport Rs 1.25 crore

The new BMW X7 facelift is offered in two variants with petrol and diesel engine options. While the petrol variant (xDrive40i) has been priced at Rs 1.22 crore, the diesel variant (xDrive40d) will retail at Rs 1.25 crore, all prices ex-showroom. The BMW X7 will rival the likes of the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, etc.

2023 BMW X7 facelift: Engine and gearbox

Powering the facelifted X7 is a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine that develops 376 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque. It also gets a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 335 bhp and a maximum torque of 700 Nm. Additionally, both engines feature a 48V mild hybrid system as well. Transmission duties are performed by an 8-speed AT and they get BMW’s xDrive AWD system as standard.

2023 BMW X7 facelift: Design and features

In terms of design, the BMW X7 now gets a new front fascia with split LED headlights. This is in line with the company’s new design philosophy that we get to see on the 7 Series and the i7 as well. Being a flagship SUV, it is loaded with features up to the gills. The X7 gets a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, etc.

