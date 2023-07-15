The new BMW X5 facelift gets a standard 48V mild-hybrid system on both petrol and diesel engines.

After its global unveil in February this year, BMW has now launched the facelifted X5 in India at a starting price of Rs 93.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The German marque is offering the updated SUV in two trims– xLine and M Sport. The addition of xLine trim makes the new X5 more affordable than the outgoing model.

2023 BMW X5 variants Ex-showroom price xDrive40i xLine Rs 93.90 lakh xDrive40i M Sport Rs 1.05 crore xDrive30d xLine Rs 95.90 lakh xDrive30d M Sport Rs 1.07 crore 2023 BMW X5 facelift prices

BMW X5 facelift refreshed exterior

Exterior of the 2023 BMW X5 facelift receives only mild updates that provides the SUV a refreshed appearance. It flaunts the same BMW’s kidney grille with an optional illumination kit (only on the X5 40i petrol variant). The grille is flanked by a revised adaptive Matrix LED headlamp cluster that now gets blue accents and new LED DRLs.

Front bumper is reprofiled and houses L-shaped inserts and a large air dam adding to its aggressive stance. The rear too gets a redesigned bumper and taillights, however, the most prominent visual update is the new 21-inch alloy wheels design. Further, roof rails are now a standard fitment in the new X5.

BMW X5 facelift revised interior and features

Inside the cabin, the dashboard of the new X5 facelift wears a different look courtesy of a new single-piece curved display housing a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The former runs on BMW’s latest iDrive 8 operating system. The centre console gets a new drive selector with a glass toggle switch, a recent addition to BMW models.

Besides, the facelifted X5 is also brimming with features like a heads-up display, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, wireless smartphone charger, and a Harmon Kardon audio system. Further, the xLine trim gets Sport seats with a heating function, while the M Sport trim gets Comfort seats with ventilation.

In terms of safety, the 2023 BMW X5 facelift is loaded with six airbags, traction control, reverse assist, parking assist with a 360-degree camera, attentiveness assist, hill start assist and hill descent control,remote parking via smartphone and lots more.

BMW X5 facelift powertrain options

The latest iteration of BMW X5 is powered either by a 3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine or a 3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder, diesel engine. Both motors are mated to an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission and come equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid system as standard.

The petrol motor churns out 376 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque whereas the diesel mill develops 282 bhp and 650 Nm of torque. The electric motor provides an additional boost of 12 horses and 200 Nm, helping achieve better efficiency and dynamics. As for performance, the petrol-powered X5 does a 0-100 kmph in just 5.4 seconds while the diesel-powered X5 is able to breach the same in 6.1 seconds.