2023 BMW X1 unofficial bookings open: Launch next month

The unofficial bookings for the new-generation BMW X1 are now open in India ahead of its launch in January 2023. It will take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, etc.

BMW unveiled the new-generation X1 globally earlier this year. It gets an updated design, new features and a bunch of powertrain options. Now, the next-gen X1 SUV will finally make its way to India next month, i.e. in January 2023. Ahead of its official debut, the unofficial bookings for the 2023 BMW X1 have commenced at select authorised dealerships.

New BMW X1: Design and features

In terms of design, the new-gen X1 looks sportier and more muscular than its predecessor. It gets a larger iteration of BMW’s signature kidney grille flanked by all-LED headlights, new multi-spoke alloys and sharp LED tail lights at the rear. Being a Bimmer, the X1 is pretty feature-rich and gets a large 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment, digital instrument cluster, etc.

New BMW X1: Engine and gearbox

Globally, the X1 gets an array of powertrain options. It sports a 215 bhp 2.0-litre petrol motor, a 134 bhp 1.5-litre petrol unit, a 208 bhp 2.0-litre oil-burner and a 2.0-litre diesel engine with 148 bhp. Some of these mills get a 48-volt mild-hybrid technology & AWD too and all of them come mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission.

New BMW X1: Price and rivals

The new 2023 BMW X1 is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 45 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon launch, it will take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, Volvo XC40, etc.

