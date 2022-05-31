2023 BMW X1, all-electric iX1 leaked online: Global debut tomorrow

The new-generation BMW X1 and the all-electric iX1 have leaked online ahead of their global debut scheduled for tomorrow (June 1, 2022). BMW’s smallest electric SUV will offer a driving range of 438 km per charge.

BMW is gearing up to introduce the new-generation X1 and the first-ever all-electric iX1 in the global markets. These new Bimmers will make their world premiere in Europe tomorrow, i.e. on June 1, 2022. Ahead of the global debut, the images and key details of these sport utility vehicles have leaked online. The 2023 BMW X1 and the iX1 will be almost identical in design.

The new-generation X1 looks like a toned-down version of the BMW X3. At the front, it gets a massive chrome-embellished kidney grille flanked by all-LED headlamps. The SUV also sports new LED DRLs and the M Sport package seen in these images makes it look more aggressive. The new BMW X1 features multi-spoke alloy wheels and a sloping roofline with LED taillamps at the rear.

Talking about specifications, the all-electric BMW iX1 will be powered by a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack coupled with an electric motor. The powertrain will develop 268 hp of power but will offer an additional boost of 40 hp under heavy load. BMW’s smallest electric SUV, the iX1, will offer a WLTP certified range of 438 km per charge.

In terms of charging, it can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 29 minutes with the help of a 130 kW DC fast charger. The ICE version of the BMW X1 is likely to continue with the 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor and the 2.0-litre diesel engine as before. The new 2023 BMW X1 and the all-electric iX1 are expected to be launched in India in the near future.

