2023 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine launched: Priced from Rs 57.90 lakh

The new 2023 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 57.90 lakh, ex-showroom. It will rival the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A6, Volvo S90, etc.

BMW India has introduced the updated 3 Series Gran Limousine in the country. The new 2023 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 57.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open and the deliveries will begin soon. The variant-wise prices of the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine are mentioned below.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine: Variant-wise prices

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) BMW 330Li M Sport Rs 57.90 lakh BMW 320Ld M Sport Rs 59.50 lakh

As one can see in the above table, the petrol variant of the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine (330Li M Sport) has been priced at Rs 57.90 lakh while the diesel variant (320Ld M Sport) will retail at Rs 59.50 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. It is worth mentioning that this is BMW India’s third major launch for 2023 after the BMW i7 and the new-generation 7 Series.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine: Engine and gearbox

Powering the updated BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 255 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. It also gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that develops 188 bhp and 400 Nm of maximum torque. Both of them come mated to an 8-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission and get multiple driving modes as well.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “The immensely successful BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine possesses all those special qualities that the heart of Indian luxury consumers desires. The new 3 Gran Limousine is all set to take a grand leap forward with its refreshed design, an extensively modernised spacious ambience & numerous advances in the areas of digitalisation.”

