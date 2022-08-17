2023 Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner now available with Blackline Specification

The 2023 Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner Blackline Specification gets a choice of three engine options – A V6, a V8 and a W12 powertrain.

The Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner was revealed at the prestigious Monterey Car Week in California in 2021 and now it is available with Blackline Specifications. This particular model gets a 22-inch wheel design with a self-leveling centre badge that is exclusive to Mulliner.

The Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner Blackline Specification has replaced all the exterior brightware excluding the Bentley ‘winged B’ badge with gloss back version. The mirrors are finished in gloss black, and the signature Mulliner matrix wing vents are also blackened, and finished with bright Mulliner branding. The radiator grille remains black with bright edges and the lower bumper grilles are also finished in black.

Inside the Flying Spur Mulliner Blackline Specification, the luxurious cabin largely remains unchanged from the existing Mulliner edition. Customers can choose one of eight recommended three-colour combinations. It also features ventilated seats with massage function, a huge panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel.

The opulent Blackline Specification is offered with three powertrain options: a 3.0-liter V6 engine paired with an electric motor that generates a combined output of 543hp and a peak torque of 750Nm. The car also gets a 4.0-liter V8 motor that develops 549hp of power and 770Nm of peak torque and a 6.0-liter W12 mill that churns out a whopping 634hp of power and 900Nm of torque.

Electrically-operated picnic tables are mounted to the rear of the front seats and can be deployed with a single press of a button. The veneered tables feature a unique overlay, lower and self-level to reveal a leather-trimmed surface with a recess for a pen or stylus. Holding the button down returns the table gracefully to its home position.