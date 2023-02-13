2023 Audi Q3 Sportback launched in India: Priced at Rs 51.43 lakh

The new 2023 Audi Q3 Sportback has been launched in India at Rs 51.43 lakh, ex-showroom. It is a premium coupe SUV and will take on the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, etc.

Audi India has kickstarted the year 2023 with the introduction of its new entry-level coupe SUV. The new Audi Q3 Sportback has been launched in India at Rs 51.43 lakh, ex-showroom. Pre-bookings for the same are already open for a token amount of Rs 2 lakh. The variant-wise prices of the 2023 Audi Q3 range are mentioned in the table below.

2023 Audi Q3: Variant-wise prices

Audi Q3 variant Price (ex-showroom) Q3 Premium Plus Rs 44.89 lakh Q3 Technology Rs 50.39 lakh Q3 Sportback Technology + S line Rs 51.43 lakh

The standard version of the Audi Q3 is offered in two variants, Premium Plus & Technology, with prices ranging from Rs 44.89 lakh to Rs 50.39 lakh, ex-showroom. The all-new 2023 Audi Q3 Sportback is offered in a single fully-loaded Technology + S line trim and costs Rs 51.43 lakh, ex-showroom.

Audi Q3 Sportback: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Audi Q3 Sportback is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that also does its duty in the Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq and the standard Q3. This motor develops 187 bhp and 320 Nm, paired with a 7-speed DCT. It gets Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system as standard. Moreover, the Q3 Sportback is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.

Audi Q3 Sportback: Design and features

The Audi Q3 Sportback is based on the standard Q3 SUV but gets a sloping roofline that gives it an SUV-coupe look. It sports an octagon-shaped grille, matrix LED headlamps, multi-spoke alloys, etc. In terms of features, the Q3 Sportback gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree parking camera, a 10-speaker sound system, six airbags, etc.

Here’s what the company said:

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi Q3 Sportback is a car that sports elegant design and sporty performance. The Audi Q3 has been a segment leader and we are confident that the new Audi Q3 Sportback will replicate its popularity among customers. The reckoning success of the Audi Q3, which we launched last year, has given us the impetus to introduce the new Audi Q3 Sportback, and we are confident of its success in the country.”

