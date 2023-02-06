2023 Audi Q3 Sportback bookings open: India launch soon

The 2023 Audi Q3 Sportback will be launched in India soon. Pre-bookings for this coupe crossover are now open and will take on the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, Volvo XC40, etc.

Audi India today started accepting bookings for the Q3 Sportback. One can pre-book this coupe SUV for a token amount of Rs 2 lakh on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Audi dealership. The Audi Q3 Sportback made its global debut in July 2019 and this unique coupe crossover is now finally making its way to the Indian market.

Audi Q3 Sportback: Design and features

The Audi Q3 Sportback is based on the standard Q3 SUV. However, it gets a sloping roofline that gives it an SUV-coupe exterior look. The Q3 Sportback sports an octagon-shaped grille, matrix LED headlamps with DRLs, multi-spoke alloys, and LED tail lamps. In terms of features, it gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree parking camera, a 10-speaker sound system, six airbags, etc.

Also Read: 2023 Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Better than Activa H-Smart?

Audi Q3 Sportback: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Audi Q3 Sportback is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that also does its duty in the Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq, and the Audi Q3. This motor churns out 187 bhp and 320 Nm, paired with a 7-speed DCT. It gets Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system as standard. Moreover, the Q3 Sportback is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Audi Q7 Facelift Drive Review:

Here’s what the company said:

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Our first launch for 2023 will be a badge that has been our best-seller in India. Today, we are thrilled to open bookings for a body type that is first-in-the-segment – the all-new Audi Q3 Sportback. The Audi Q3 Sportback will be loved by customers who are looking for an everyday car with performance and added superior design.”

Also Read: Happy Birthday Ronaldo: From Ferraris to Bugattis, check out CR7’s fancy car collection

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.