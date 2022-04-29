2023 Acura Integra to hit dealerships in June: Beloved nameplate returns to the market after 22 years

Powering the 2023 Acura Integra will be the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that is seen in the Honda Civic Si and will also come with a manual gearbox.

The all-new 2023 Acura Integra will see the much loved and iconic name return to the market in June this year. It had made its debut in North America back in the month of March and is now set to be available for purchase. The new Acura Integra will reach dealerships in the USA and have a starting price of USD 30,800 (~Rs 23,54,398). In total, the car will be available in three different trims with the top-of-the-line spec allowing enthusiasts to spec the Integra with a manual gearbox as well.

The new Acura Integra has a very clean and sleek design all around. At the front is a frameless grille, flanked by LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs. Lower down, the bumper housed the LED fog lamps and a big grille. The rear complements the front with its sleek LED tail lamps, dual exhaust ports and a small spoiler on the boot. The Integra rides on smart 17-inch wheels as standard but the A-Spec model comes with 18-inch Shark Grey alloys.

Powering the Acura Integra is a 1.5-litre VTEC turbo engine that can produce a peak power of 200bhp@6000rpm and 260Nm@1800-5000rpm. This is the same engine that also does duty in the current Honda Civic Si available internationally. In fact, Integra also shares its platform with the 11th-gen Honda Civic. Power is sent to the front wheels through a CVT as standard but customers can opt for the A-Spec model with the Technology package to get a 6-speed manual. As standard, the car gets three driving modes including Comfort, Normal and Sport. Apart from this, the A-Spec variant also gets an Individual mode.

On the inside, the Acura Integra comes with a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster with the option of a head-up display (HUD) as well. Infotainment duties are taken care of by a 9-inch floating touchscreen unit that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The infotainment unit also accepts voice commands for things like changing the music, checking the weather or navigation. Another highlight of the cabin is that the front seats are 12-way power-adjustable. Other features include a wireless charging pad,16-speak audio system, keyless start, heated front seats and more