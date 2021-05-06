2022 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift teased: Global debut on 12th May

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace facelift will likely come with the same engine options as it does now with the addition of new features like Travel Assist (partly automated driving through adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.)

Not too long ago, Volkswagen updated the Tiguan but now the larger Allspace is getting a facelift. The Tiguan Allspace is a full 22 cm longer than the standard SUV and offers up to three rows of seats and 1,920 litres of space. The manufacturer has said that the update will include new control and assist systems, new online features and a improved infotainment system as well. The exterior is still under wraps but it will pretty much get the same updates as the standard version.

Volkswagen did release a teaser of the Allspace though which shows that the tail lamps that look similar to the older version. The facelift could get a pair of new headlamps with an LED light signature more like the Mk8 Golf. The bumpers both front and rear will likely be restyled and it should also get a new 4Motion badge differentiating the new from the old.

Also read: Volkswagen Taigun officially revealed: Specs and 15+ key features explained

The standard short-wheelbase version was given modest updates on the inside as well with a new steering wheel with touch-sensitive buttons, new voice controls, multi-phone pairing, wireless app connect and a 8- or 10.25-inch instrument cluster for vital information. Expect similar updates on the 2022 Allspace.

The new Tiguan Allspace will likely come with same engine options as it does now with the addition of new features like Travel Assist (partly automated driving through adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.)

So far, there is no official word on if and when will Volkswagen bring the Allspace to India. For now, the German manufacturer is preparing the launch of SUVs in India, the Taigun and Tiguan facelift.

