2022 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift teased: Global debut on 12th May

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace facelift will likely come with the same engine options as it does now with the addition of new features like Travel Assist (partly automated driving through adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.)

By:May 6, 2021 11:37 AM
volkswaegn tiguan allspace facelift

Not too long ago, Volkswagen updated the Tiguan but now the larger Allspace is getting a facelift. The Tiguan Allspace is a full 22 cm longer than the standard SUV and offers up to three rows of seats and 1,920 litres of space. The manufacturer has said that the update will include new control and assist systems, new online features and a improved infotainment system as well. The exterior is still under wraps but it will pretty much get the same updates as the standard version.

Volkswagen did release a teaser of the Allspace though which shows that the tail lamps that look similar to the older version. The facelift could get a pair of new headlamps with an LED light signature more like the Mk8 Golf. The bumpers both front and rear will likely be restyled and it should also get a new 4Motion badge differentiating the new from the old.

Also read: Volkswagen Taigun officially revealed: Specs and 15+ key features explained

The standard short-wheelbase version was given modest updates on the inside as well with a new steering wheel with touch-sensitive buttons, new voice controls, multi-phone pairing, wireless app connect and a 8- or 10.25-inch instrument cluster for vital information. Expect similar updates on the 2022 Allspace.

The new Tiguan Allspace will likely come with same engine options as it does now with the addition of new features like Travel Assist (partly automated driving through adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.)

So far, there is no official word on if and when will Volkswagen bring the Allspace to India. For now, the German manufacturer is preparing the launch of SUVs in India, the Taigun and Tiguan facelift.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift teased: Global debut on 12th May

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift teased: Global debut on 12th May

Mahle develops new magnet-free electric motor with higher efficiency, less wear

Mahle develops new magnet-free electric motor with higher efficiency, less wear

Tata Tiago, Tigor now offered with tyre puncture repair kits: New update explained

Tata Tiago, Tigor now offered with tyre puncture repair kits: New update explained

Honda H'ness CB350 gets costlier again: Price gap with Royal Enfield Meteor 350 compared

Honda H'ness CB350 gets costlier again: Price gap with Royal Enfield Meteor 350 compared

Two 110cc bikes that cost as much as some 125cc motorcycles: Here's why

Two 110cc bikes that cost as much as some 125cc motorcycles: Here's why

Alert Covid-19 patients! Mahindra 'Oxygen on Wheels' active in Delhi: Details explained

Alert Covid-19 patients! Mahindra 'Oxygen on Wheels' active in Delhi: Details explained

Triumph Street Triple R, Rocket 3 get massive price hike in India: Costlier by up to Rs 1.05 lakh

Triumph Street Triple R, Rocket 3 get massive price hike in India: Costlier by up to Rs 1.05 lakh

Hyundai AX1 micro SUV: What to expect from the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Tata HBX rival

Hyundai AX1 micro SUV: What to expect from the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Tata HBX rival

Big discounts on Maruti Suzuki Swift, WagonR in May 2021: Offers explained

Big discounts on Maruti Suzuki Swift, WagonR in May 2021: Offers explained

China's weird and fun EV market: Sidecar-mounted electric bike under Rs 1 lakh!

China's weird and fun EV market: Sidecar-mounted electric bike under Rs 1 lakh!

4th gen Skoda Fabia with new engines, more features and bigger boot unveiled

4th gen Skoda Fabia with new engines, more features and bigger boot unveiled

Ola plans to take its Made-in-India electric scooter global after domestic launch

Ola plans to take its Made-in-India electric scooter global after domestic launch

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 modified to look like a Harley-Davidson bagger

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 modified to look like a Harley-Davidson bagger

May 2021 car discounts: Savings of up to Rs 75,000 on Renault Duster, Kwid

May 2021 car discounts: Savings of up to Rs 75,000 on Renault Duster, Kwid

May 2021 bike discounts: Kawasaki Versys 650, Vulcan S, W800, Ninja 1000SX prices explained

May 2021 bike discounts: Kawasaki Versys 650, Vulcan S, W800, Ninja 1000SX prices explained

Bajaj Group commits Rs 200 crore towards these Covid-19 relief measures

Bajaj Group commits Rs 200 crore towards these Covid-19 relief measures

Hyundai AX1 Micro SUV teaser released: Maruti S-Presso, Tata HBX rival reveal soon

Hyundai AX1 Micro SUV teaser released: Maruti S-Presso, Tata HBX rival reveal soon

May 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 27,000 of on Honda Amaze, WR-V

May 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 27,000 of on Honda Amaze, WR-V

Bajaj Auto trademarks Fluor, Fluir names: Upcoming electric bike or something else?

Bajaj Auto trademarks Fluor, Fluir names: Upcoming electric bike or something else?

BluSmart electric cabs offer 50 percent off on all rides & rentals for medics

BluSmart electric cabs offer 50 percent off on all rides & rentals for medics