2022 Volkswagen T-Roc facelift breaks cover: Cabriolet variant joins list too

The Volkswagen T-Roc has received a subtle yet notable mid-life update with a slew of changes inside-out, which also extend on to the R-Line and Cabriolet range.

Volkswagen T-Roc made its official debut in the year 2019 at the Frankfurt Auto Show. After being on sale for 2 years, the crossover has now received a mid-life update for some added freshness. It now follows the new design theme seen on the recent launches from Volkswagen’s stable. The T-Roc now gets a revised radiator grille where a LED bar dissects it into two halves. The front bumper is also revised and looks funkier. It gets LED fog lamps this time, donning a minimalistic appeal. The scuff plate is finished in a matte black theme. The tail lamps are also revised units, and they now come with dynamic swipe turn indicators.

The brand claims that the colour palette is also revised. The updated T-Roc will sit on restyled alloy wheels, which range from 17 inches to 19 inches in diameter. The Cabriolet variant is also updated with the aforementioned changes. The beefed-up R Line trim will be on offer in the updated avatar as well. However, except for the front bumper and grille, it is tough to distinguish the facelifted model from the pre-facelift counterpart.

The changes in the interior are more extensive. The centre AC vents are repositioned, and the digital instrument console comes as standard. Moreover, the top-end trim gets a 9.2-inch touchscreen. The T-Roc facelift further uses VW’s latest MIB3 infotainment tech. It even comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as an option. Furthermore, it comes with touch-sensitive controls for the HVAC unit.

Under the hood, the engine options remain the same – 110 Hp 1.0L TSI, 150 Hp 1.5L TSI, and 190 Hp 2.0L TSI. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT. Moreover, the top of the line T-Roc R Line sits gets a 300 Hp motor. The convertible trim is only available with the 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI motor, and it comes with a three-layer fabric top in an FWD layout only.

