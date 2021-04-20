2022 Volkswagen Polo global unveil on April 22: Design, features

The design theme is revealed here wherein there is a new LED strip that now connects the two headlights of the updated Volkswagen Polo. The VW logo too could be an illuminated one.

By:April 20, 2021 1:22 PM
The front of the new Polo

In 2017, Volkswagen introduced the all-new Polo. Now, it seems that the company is ready for another iteration of its most popular hatchback worldwide. Volkswagen AG claims that around 18 million units have been sold worldwide and its been 45 years since the first Polo was manufactured. Now a teaser that was revealed, shows the changes that could very well make it to the new Volkswagen Polo. The design theme is revealed here wherein there is a new LED strip that now connects the two headlights. The VW logo too could be an illuminated one. VW designers have made alterations to the way the LED headlights will look as well. There also seems to be a new purple paint scheme on offer with the updated Polo. The new Volkswagen Polo will be virtually unveiled to the world on April 22. It is expected to shortly go on sale thereafter in European countries.

Apart from this, there hasn’t been much information divulged. Volkswagen will though provide two engine options in the start with the Polo. These will include a 1.0-litre turbo petrol whereas the other one will be with CNG. These engines are expected to be highly efficient and at the same time emit less pollutants. Whilst much isn’t known about the changes on the inside, expect wireless charging, a sunroof, dual-zone climate control and connected car technology. The latter will help the Polo keep up with competition like the new Hyundai i20 and others. While the current-gen global Polo had decent legroom at the rear, the updated version isn’t expected to better it.

In India, Volkswagen is mulling on bringing in a new Polo. This might be based on the new MQB-AO IN platform. When is this going to happen is something that is still a mystery. We assume, by next year, this car should be ready and on our roads.

