2022 Volkswagen Polo facelift unveiled: Gets level-2 autonomous driving, digital instrument panel

The Volkswagen Polo's equipment list now has all-LED headlights, a touchscreen infotainment system as well as a digital instrument console as standard.

By:April 22, 2021 12:08 PM

The 2022 Volkswagen Polo has been unveiled globally. The car has got a design update as well as the inclusion of many new features that now come in as standard. This means those buying the new Polo will not have to opt only for the top-of-the-line models and can instead get most of the features even in the base versions. The Volkswagen Polo’s equipment list now has all-LED headlights, a touchscreen infotainment system as well as a digital instrument console as standard. The LED strip connecting the headlamps, new bumpers at the front and rear as well as alloys too are part of the standard equipment. On the higher trims, VW offers Matrix headlamps which are a signature of Audi cars. In fact, in the cabin, the changes are more comprehensive with a touchscreen infotainment as standard as well as a digital instrument console. Volkswagen offers a bigger 9.2-inch touchscreen and there is also wireless charging. The dashboard gets a fine blue line running across it too.

A new steering wheel too is part of the Polo updates as well as different upholstery than before. The cabin though still has a dark theme to it. There are no mechanical changes to the powertrain and this means there are three 1.0-litre engine tunes to choose from in the European market. These include the 94hp turbocharged petrol, 78hp CNG and a 110hp tunes. All these can be ordered with either a 6-speed manual or DCT. The mileage champ is obviously the CNG version. Semi-autonomous driving that combines lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control are also part of the list. The driver can now maintain speeds up to 200kmph without any inputs on the brake, or accelerator.

Is this Polo coming to India? Most likely not. Instead another version of it built on the MQB-AO IN platform might come sometime next year. As the platform has been localised in India, it makes more sense to build it on this than on the parent MQB. The latter is expensive and is a part of few VW Group imported cars here.

