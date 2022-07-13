2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Top 5 things you need to know

The new 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder recently made its global debut in India. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about India’s first strong hybrid mass-market mid-size SUV.

Toyota recently took the wraps off the all-new Urban Cruiser Hyryder. This is a brand new mid-size SUV from Toyota that has been developed in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki. It will also have a sister model, christened Grand Vitara. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be India’s first strong hybrid mass-market mid-size SUV. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about it.

2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Design and Colours

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder sports a modern design language. At the front, it gets a bold fascia with a crystal acrylic grille flanked by LED DRLs. The side profile houses large 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels while at the rear, it gets slim LED taillamps. It also features body cladding all around and skid plates at the front and rear for a tough appeal.

Toyota will be offering the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV in a total of 11 colour shades. There are seven mono-tone paint schemes – Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Sporting Red, Midnight Black, Cave Black & Speedy Blue, and four dual-tone colours, namely Sporting Red with Midnight Black, Enticing Silver with Midnight Black, Speedy Blue with Midnight Black & Cafe White with Midnight Black.

2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Dimensions and Capacity

Specifications Urban Cruiser Hyryder Length 4365 mm Width 1795 mm Height 1635 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm Ground Clearance N.A. Boot Space N.A. Fuel Tank Capacity 45 litres

2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Interior and Features

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be loaded with features up to the brim. It will get a dual-tone dashboard, a large 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay & 55+ connected car features, a digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and more. Its safety features will include up to 6 airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, VSC, etc.

2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Engine and Gearbox

Powering the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a new 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. This engine produces 91 bhp & 122 Nm while the electric motor develops 79 bhp & 141 Nm. The combined output of this powertrain is rated at 114 bhp. It will also get a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit that develops 100 bhp & 135 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT and optional AWD.

2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Price and Rivals

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be available in Neodrive and Hybrid trims, spread across seven variants. This mid-size SUV is likely to be launched next month and is expected to be priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon launch, it will directly go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Skoda Kushaq, etc.

