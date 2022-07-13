2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Top 5 things you need to know

Toyota recently took the wraps off the all-new Urban Cruiser Hyryder. This is a brand new mid-size SUV from Toyota that has been developed in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki. It will also have a sister model, christened Grand Vitara. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be India’s first strong hybrid mass-market mid-size SUV. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about it.
2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Design and Colours
The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder sports a modern design language. At the front, it gets a bold fascia with a crystal acrylic grille flanked by LED DRLs. The side profile houses large 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels while at the rear, it gets slim LED taillamps. It also features body cladding all around and skid plates at the front and rear for a tough appeal.
Toyota will be offering the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV in a total of 11 colour shades. There are seven mono-tone paint schemes – Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Sporting Red, Midnight Black, Cave Black & Speedy Blue, and four dual-tone colours, namely Sporting Red with Midnight Black, Enticing Silver with Midnight Black, Speedy Blue with Midnight Black & Cafe White with Midnight Black.
2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Dimensions and Capacity
|Specifications
|Urban Cruiser Hyryder
|Length
|4365 mm
|Width
|1795 mm
|Height
|1635 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Ground Clearance
|N.A.
|Boot Space
|N.A.
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 litres
2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Interior and Features
The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be loaded with features up to the brim. It will get a dual-tone dashboard, a large 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay & 55+ connected car features, a digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and more. Its safety features will include up to 6 airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, VSC, etc.
2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Engine and Gearbox
Powering the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a new 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. This engine produces 91 bhp & 122 Nm while the electric motor develops 79 bhp & 141 Nm. The combined output of this powertrain is rated at 114 bhp. It will also get a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit that develops 100 bhp & 135 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT and optional AWD.
2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Price and Rivals
The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be available in Neodrive and Hybrid trims, spread across seven variants. This mid-size SUV is likely to be launched next month and is expected to be priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon launch, it will directly go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Skoda Kushaq, etc.
