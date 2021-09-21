2022 Toyota Tundra breaks cover with hybrid powertrain

Toyota has taken the wraps off the new-gen Tundra, and in the updated avatar, the full-size pickup truck looks brute, houses a hybrid power plant, and gets a long list of features.

By:September 21, 2021 4:57 PM
2022 Toyota Tundra

 

Toyota Tundra has shed veils in its third-gen rendition, and it looks like a thoroughbred workhorse from most angles. The truck undergoes an extensive makeover that has helped it look the part. Ever since 2007, this is one of the most noticeable updates that the Tundra has received. In the USA, Toyota Tundra is one of the most loved choices among pickup truck buyers. It competes with the likes of other full-size truck offerings from Ford and GM.

The full-size pickup truck gets an intimidatingly-huge radiator grille up front. The headlamps look futuristic with a complex design. Around the sides, the wheel arches are rightfully flared and make the truck look robust. The rear facet gets a chunky bumper with a neatly integrated step and a pair of vertically stacked tail lamps. Based on the TNGA-F platform, Tundra uses a ladder-frame chassis like the Land Cruiser 300. Also, it shares the part bin with the brand’s flagship SUV.

2022 Toyota Tundra Dashboard

There will be two cab options and three bed-lengths available for the buyers, while the Tundra has a rated tow capacity of 12,000 pounds. The Tundra will hit the US market by the last quarter of this year. There will be a total of 6 variants on offer – R, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794, and TRD Pro. The TRD Pro will also get some performance add-ons like 2.5-inch dampers by Fox with an internal-bypass chamber and remote reservoirs, along with 33-inch Falken Wildpeak all-terrain rubber.

The optional TRD off-road package further beefs up the equipment list with an electronically lockable rear differential, off-road cruise control, skid plates, and Bilstein dampers. On the inside, the truck gets a long list of features as a part of this update. A 12.3-inch digital instrument console, 14-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, wireless charging pad, electric sunroof, emergency brake assist, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and blind-spot monitoring are a part of the package.

2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro

For the powertrain duties, the 2022 Tundra gets a 3.5L V6 petrol motor with twin turbochargers. It puts out 394 PS of peak power and 649 Nm of max torque. Well, these figures are for the non-hybrid version. The hybrid trim gets an additional motor and a battery to boost these numbers to 445 PS and 790 Nm. Irrespective of the power plant, Tundra will come exclusively with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

