2022 Toyota Hilux unveiled in India: Price announcement in March

The new 2022 Toyota Hilux has been unveiled in India. Pre-bookings for the same are now open online as well as offline at dealerships while the deliveries will begin from March this year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has finally unveiled the new Toyota Hilux in India. Though the Hilux slots into the niche segment of lifestyle pick-up trucks, it is one of the most anticipated launches from Toyota in recent times. The pre-bookings for the new 2022 Toyota Hilux are now open online on the company’s official website. One can also book the same offline by visiting their nearest Toyota dealerships by paying a token amount of Rs 1 lakh.

The prices of the new 2022 Toyota Hilux will be revealed in March this year and the deliveries will also begin at the same time. Globally, the Hilux is a very successful lifestyle pick-up truck with more than 20 million units sold already. It is currently in its eighth-gen avatar and is on sale in more than 180 countries across the globe. The Hilux is based on Toyota’s IMV (Innovative Multi-purpose Vehicle) platform and shares its underpinnings with the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner.

Powering the Toyota Hilux is the same 2.8-litre inline four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine that also powers the Fortuner. This motor develops 201 hp of maximum power along with 420 Nm of peak torque in manual variants and 500 Nm in automatic variants. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. Moreover, being a lifestyle utility vehicle, it gets a 4×4 drivetrain with superior off-road capabilities along with electronic differential locks, auto limited-slip differential, etc.

In terms of features, the Toyota Hilux gets all-LED headlamps, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options, etc. Toyota is offering the Hilux in a total of five colour shades: Emotional Red, Gray Metallic, White Pearl CS, Silver Metallic, and Super White. The company will also offer a 3-year / 1,00,000 km standard warranty that can be extended for up to 5-years / 2,20,000 km. The new Toyota Hilux is expected to be priced around Rs 30 lakh – Rs 35 lakh, ex-showroom, and its only direct rival in India will be the Isuzu V-Cross.

