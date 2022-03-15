2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift launched: Price starts at Rs 6.39 lakh

The new 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6.39 lakh, ex-showroom. It rivals the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, and Honda Jazz.

After a bunch of teasers on its social media platforms, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has today finally launched the new facelifted Glanza in the Indian market. The new 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6.39 lakh, ex-showroom. Pre-bookings for the same are already open since last week and one can book this premium hatchback by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000.

The variant-wise prices of the new 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift are mentioned below:

Variants MT AMT Glanza E Rs. 6,39,000 – Glanza S Rs. 7,29,000 Rs. 7,79,000 Glanza G Rs. 8,24,000 Rs. 8,74,000 Glanza V Rs. 9,19,000 Rs. 9,69,000

The new 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift is offered in four trim levels, E, S, G, and V. Prices for the same start at Rs 6.39 lakh and they go up to Rs 9.69 lakh for the top-spec model. The Toyota Glanza is essentially a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno. However, this time around, it has got some visual changes that differentiate it from the Baleno.

For instance, it gets a Camry-like grille and bumpers with bold chrome accents, new LED headlamps with LED DRLs, and redesigned alloy wheels as well. In terms of the features, it gets a new 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and 40+ connected car features. Other goodies include a head-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, and safety equipment like up to six airbags, etc.

Powering the new 2022 Toyota Glanza is a 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine with a start/stop system to boost fuel economy. It churns out 88.5 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. Moreover, it has an ARAI certified fuel economy of up to 22.9 kmpl.

Toyota is offering three years or 1,00,000 km of warranty as standard with the new Glanza. It can be further extended to up to five years or 2,20,000 km. The new 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift rivals the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, and Honda Jazz.

