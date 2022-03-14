The new 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on 15th March. Check out the expected price, specifications, and features of this premium hatchback here!

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is gearing up to launch the new facelifted Glanza in the Indian market. The new 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on 15th March. Pre-bookings for the same are already open and one can book this premium hatchback by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000. Here is what you can expect from the new Glanza.

2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift:

What’s different from the Baleno?

The Toyota Glanza is essentially a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno. However, this time around, the carmaker will make some visual changes in the new Glanza to differentiate both the products from each other. For instance, it will get a Camry-like grille and bumpers with bold chrome accents, new LED headlamps with LED DRLs, and possibly redesigned alloy wheels as well.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Powertrain and Mileage

Powering the new 2022 Toyota Glanza will be a 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine with a start/stop system to boost fuel economy. It will churn out 88.5 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. It will have an ARAI-certified fuel economy of up to 22.9kmpl.

Watch Video | 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Review:

Features and Safety

In terms of the features, the Toyota Glanza Facelift will get a new 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and 40+ connected car features. Other goodies will include a head-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, an all-LED lighting system, safety equipment like up to six airbags, etc.

Expected Price and Rivals

The new 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on 15th March. It is expected to be offered in four trim levels, with prices ranging between Rs 6.49 lakh – Rs 9.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon launch, the new Toyota Glanza will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20, and Tata Altroz.

Also Read: Maruti & Toyota’s upcoming Hyundai Creta-rival SUVs spotted in India

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.