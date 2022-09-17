scorecardresearch

2022 Toyota Glanza CNG launch soon: Specs, mileage, variants leaked

The new 2022 Toyota Glanza CNG will be launched in India soon. Its specs, variants, and other details have leaked online. This premium CNG hatchback will deliver a mileage of 25 km/kg.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2022 Toyota Glanza CNG launch soon: Specs, mileage, variants leaked
2022 Toyota Glanza CNG launch soon: Specs, mileage, variants leaked

Toyota India is gearing up to launch the bi-fuel CNG version of the Glanza in the country. The new Toyota Glanza Facelift was launched in India in March this year. Now, it is all set to get CNG variants that will make it India’s first premium hatchback with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Ahead of its official launch, the specs, variants, and other details of the Glanza CNG have leaked online.

Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza CNG: Engine specs and Mileage

Powering the new 2022 Toyota Glanza is a 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine with a start/stop system. While it churns out 88.5 bhp in the petrol-only model, the bi-fuel CNG version will churn out 76.4 bhp as per the leaked ARAI document. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only and it will deliver a mileage of 25 km/kg.

Also Read: Exclusive: List of automakers participating in Auto Expo 2023

Also Read
toyota glanza safety

Toyota Glanza CNG: Dimensions and Capacity

SpecificationsToyota Glanza CNG
Length3990 mm
Width1745 mm
Height1500 mm
Wheelbase2520 mm
Ground Clearance170 mm
Boot SpaceN.A.
Fuel Tank Capacity (petrol)37 litres

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno First Drive Review: 

Toyota Glanza CNG: Variants and Prices

The 2022 Toyota Glanza CNG will be offered in three variants: S, G, and V. One can expect the company to reveal the prices of this premium hatchback’s CNG versions soon. Currently, the petrol-powered variants of the Toyota Glanza are priced from Rs 6.59 lakh to Rs 9.99, ex-showroom. It rivals the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, etc. 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 India launch on September 30: All you need to know

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.