2022 Toyota Glanza CNG launch soon: Specs, mileage, variants leaked

The new 2022 Toyota Glanza CNG will be launched in India soon. Its specs, variants, and other details have leaked online. This premium CNG hatchback will deliver a mileage of 25 km/kg.

Toyota India is gearing up to launch the bi-fuel CNG version of the Glanza in the country. The new Toyota Glanza Facelift was launched in India in March this year. Now, it is all set to get CNG variants that will make it India’s first premium hatchback with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Ahead of its official launch, the specs, variants, and other details of the Glanza CNG have leaked online.

Toyota Glanza CNG: Engine specs and Mileage

Powering the new 2022 Toyota Glanza is a 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine with a start/stop system. While it churns out 88.5 bhp in the petrol-only model, the bi-fuel CNG version will churn out 76.4 bhp as per the leaked ARAI document. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only and it will deliver a mileage of 25 km/kg.

Toyota Glanza CNG: Dimensions and Capacity

Specifications Toyota Glanza CNG Length 3990 mm Width 1745 mm Height 1500 mm Wheelbase 2520 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm Boot Space N.A. Fuel Tank Capacity (petrol) 37 litres

Toyota Glanza CNG: Variants and Prices

The 2022 Toyota Glanza CNG will be offered in three variants: S, G, and V. One can expect the company to reveal the prices of this premium hatchback’s CNG versions soon. Currently, the petrol-powered variants of the Toyota Glanza are priced from Rs 6.59 lakh to Rs 9.99, ex-showroom. It rivals the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, etc.

