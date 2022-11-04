2022 Toyota Glanza CNG bookings unofficially open: Launch soon

The bookings for the 2022 Toyota Glanza CNG are now unofficially open at select dealerships across the country. This premium CNG hatchback is expected to be launched in India soon.

Toyota India is gearing up to introduce the CNG version of the Glanza in the country. It’s worth mentioning that the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG was recently launched in India and both these cars share mechanicals and features with each other. The bookings for the 2022 Toyota Glanza CNG are now unofficially open at select dealerships across the country.

While Maruti Suzuki calls its CNG cars S-CNG, Toyota is likely to brand them as e-CNG models. The Toyota Glanza will be the first car from the house of this Japanese carmaker in India to run on CNG. A few weeks ago, the specifications, variants, and other details of the upcoming Toyota Glanza CNG leaked online.

Also Read: Kia Carens price hiked again: Gets dearer by up to Rs 50,000

Powering the new 2022 Toyota Glanza will be a 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine with a start/stop system. While it churns out 88.5 bhp in the petrol-only model, the bi-fuel CNG version will churn out 77 bhp as per the leaked ARAI document. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only and it might deliver a mileage of around 30 km/kg.

Watch Video | Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder First Drive Review:

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Toyota is likely to offer the Glanza CNG in three variants: S, G, and V. One can expect the company to reveal the prices of this premium hatchback’s CNG versions soon. Currently, the petrol-powered variants of the Toyota Glanza are priced from Rs 6.59 lakh to Rs 9.99, ex-showroom. It rivals the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, etc.

Also Read: Top 5 electric scooters to buy this Diwali: Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, etc

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.