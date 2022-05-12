2022 Toyota Fortuner GR Sport India launch soon: Details

The new 2022 Toyota Fortuner GR (Gazoo Racing) Sport will be launched in India soon. It will be based on the top-spec Legender trim and will get several sportier updates inside and out.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the facelifted Fortuner and the new Fortuner Legender in India in January last year. The company is now gearing up to launch a sporty iteration of this SUV. Toyota will soon introduce the Fortuner GR (Gazoo Racing) Sport in the Indian market and ahead of its official launch, it has already started arriving at dealerships.

GR Sport or Gazoo Racing Sport is to Toyota what the N Line is to Hyundai. This Japanese car manufacturer launches its sporty models under this sub-brand. The upcoming Toyota Fortuner GR Sport will be based on the top-spec Legender trim and it will be now the flagship variant in this SUV’s India line-up. The Fortuner GR Sport will get several sportier updates inside and out.

At the front, the Thai-spec model of the SUV gets a more aggressive bumper, new fog lamp housing, and revised air dams. The Fortuner GR Sport features several blacked-out elements, including all-black alloy wheels, skid plates and ORVMs. It sports a revised rear bumper as well with GR Sport badging on the tailgate. On the inside, the SUV features an all-black cabin with subtle red inserts.

The new Toyota Fortuner GR Sport will be offered with the diesel powerplant only. It will be powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine that develops 201 hp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission and is expected to be offered with both 4×2 as well as 4×4 drivetrains.

