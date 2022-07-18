2022 Toyota Crown unveiled — Four body styles, hybrid engines, features

The Crown will replace the Avalon in the global market and will offer two hybrid engine options.

Toyota has revived its sedan flagship nameplate, the Crown, which is also the company’s oldest passenger vehicle. The 2023 Crown will be the 16th consecutive generation and now it will be available in multiple body styles. The Crown will also be Toyota’s first sedan to be powered by the company’s fourth-generation hybrid system, the Hybrid Max. Here’s all you need to know about the new Toyota Crown.

Multiple body styles

For the first time, the Crown will be available in four different types: Crown Crossover, Crown Sport (SUV), Crown Estate and Crown Sedan. The first to officially break cover is the Crossover and the production is expected to start early next year. The new Crown is based on the Toyota New Global Architecture K (TNGA-K) platform that underpins some of the Japanese manufacturer’s sedans and crossovers.

Just to give a clear idea of how big the Crown is, we compare its dimensions with the Camry Hybrid, which is available in India. The Crown is 4,927 mm in length and 1,526 mm in height making it 42 mm longer and 71 mm taller than the Camry. With a wheelbase of 2,849 mm, the Crown is 24mm longer.

Twin hybrid systems

The Crown will be available in two hybrid trims. The top-of-the-line model uses Hybrid Max technology and is powered by a 335bhp 2.4-litre turbo petrol engine. The front electric motor churns out the torque for the vehicle while the water-cooled electric motor in the rear wheel axle directly transmits power to all four wheels. The Hybrid Max trim offers multiple driving modes — Normal, Eco, Sport and Sport+. For better ride quality especially for the rear passengers, there is the Comfort mode and a Custom mode that enables drivers to adjust system settings individually.

The other hybrid system is the tried-and-tested 2.5-litre DOHC four-cylinder engine with two electric motors which is also seen in the RAV4 Hybrid. It is mated to a CVT automatic gearbox and comes with selectable driving modes like Normal, Eco, and Sport. Both the variants come standard with an all-wheel-drive system.

Lounging in the cabin

Toyota has left no stone unturned when it comes to comfort. The flagship vehicle comes standard with 8-way power adjustable driver and front passenger seats. It also has three-level front heated seats and the ventilated feature is available on the top trims. The Crown comes standard with a 12.3-inch infotainment system and a 12.3-inch all-digital driver’s instrument cluster.

The Crown has all the bells and whistles like a wireless phone charger, and multiple Type-C ports and while the entry-level comes with a six-speaker system, the top variants boast an 11-speaker JBL music system with an 8-channel amplifier.

Advanced Driver’s Assistance System

The new Crown comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0), which includes the Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) with improved lane recognition and Automatic High Beams. The other features it comes packed with are Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Hill Start Assist Control.