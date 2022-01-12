2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid launched in India: Priced at Rs 41.70 lakh

The new 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid Facelift has been launched in India at Rs 41.70 lakh, ex-showroom. This premium executive sedan will rival the Skoda Superb.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has kick-started the year 2022 with the launch of the facelifted Camry in the country. The new 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid Facelift has been launched in India at Rs 41.70 lakh, ex-showroom. This is the second update for the current eighth-generation Camry ever since it has been launched in the Indian market in January 2019. Talking about changes, it gets subtle cosmetic updates along with some new features.

In terms of visual appeal, this premium executive sedan now gets a new sharper front fascia with reprofiled bumpers and horizontal-slat pattern inserts. Also, it features less chrome than its predecessor. The headlamps remain the same as before and it gets a glowing Toyota logo since it’s a hybrid model. The sedan runs on new dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels and at the rear, it sports darkened inserts for the LED tail lamp.

Talking about the powertrain, the new Camry Hybrid is offered with the same 2.5-litre petrol engine as the outgoing model. It churns out 175 hp of power and 221 Nm of peak torque. It is assisted by a 160kW electric motor that pumps out 118 hp of power and 202 Nm of torque. The combined power output of this powertrain is 215 hp and it is coupled with a 7-speed e-CVT only.

The new Toyota Camry Hybrid is a pretty well-equipped executive sedan. It gets a new 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The sedan also features ventilated front seats with a memory function for the driver’s seat, a 9-speaker JBL audio system, a heads-up display, cruise control, an electric sunroof, and safety equipment like nine airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, etc. The new 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid Facelift rivals the Skoda Superb in India.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.