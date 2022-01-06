2022 Toyota Camry Facelift officially teased: India launch soon

Toyota has teased the upcoming Camry Hybrid on its social media platforms, hinting at an imminent launch in India. The new 2022 Toyota Camry Facelift will rival the Skoda Superb.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is gearing up for its first launch of 2022. The company has recently teased the new Camry Hybrid Facelift on its social media platforms, hinting at an imminent launch. The current eighth-gen Camry was first launched in India in January 2019 while it received the BS6 update in May 2020. Toyota globally unveiled the new Camry Facelift in late 2020 and now it’s finally coming to the Indian shores.

The thrill evolved from power meeting luxury. The thrill that takes your breath away. Experience it all in a new light. Stay tuned for the #awesome reveal.

.

.

#ToyotaIndia #reveal #COMINGSOON pic.twitter.com/VOr383q4ir — Toyota India (@Toyota_India) January 5, 2022

Talking about the changes, the facelifted Camry Hybrid gets cosmetic updates as well as some new features. This premium executive sedan now gets a new sharper front fascia with reprofiled bumpers and horizontal-slat pattern inserts. The headlamps remain the same as before and it gets a glowing Toyota logo since it’s a hybrid model. The sedan features new 17 and 18-inch alloy wheels and at the rear, it sports updated LED taillamp inserts.

The Toyota Camry Hybrid is a premium executive sedan and so in terms of features, it is pretty well-equipped. The new Camry gets a larger 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It also gets ventilated front seats with a memory function for the driver’s seat, a 9-speaker JBL audio system, a heads-up display, cruise control, an electric sunroof, and safety equipment like nine airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, etc.

In terms of powertrain, the new Camry Hybrid will be offered with the same 2.5-litre petrol engine that powers the current model. It churns out 175 hp of power and 221 Nm of peak torque and is assisted by a 160kW electric motor that pumps out 118 PS of power and 202 Nm of torque. The combined power output of this powertrain is 215 hp and it is coupled to a 7-speed e-CVT only. The new 2022 Toyota Camry Facelift will be launched in the coming days and it will rival the Skoda Superb.

