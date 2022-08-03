2022 Tata Tiago NRG XT variant launched: Priced at Rs 6.42 lakh

The 2022 Tata Tiago NRG XT variant has been launched in India at Rs 6.42 lakh, ex-showroom. This new variant celebrates the first anniversary of the facelifted cross-hatchback in the country.

Tata Motors is celebrating the first anniversary of the Tiago NRG Facelift with the launch of a new variant. The 2022 Tata Tiago NRG XT variant has been launched in India at Rs 6.42 lakh, ex-showroom. With the addition of this new variant, the Tiago NRG will now be available in two trims, namely XT NRG and XZ NRG.

The new Tiago NRG XT variant comes with 14-inch hyper-style wheels (not alloys), a 3.5-inch Infotainment system by Harman, steering-mounted controls, a height-adjustable driver seat, and fog lamps, etc. It also carries forward the NRG design elements such as high ground clearance of 181 mm, rugged body claddings, dual-tone roof with roof rails, and charcoal black interiors.

Powering the Tiago NRG is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol motor that churns out 84 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. This mill does its duty in the regular Tiago as well. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. Tata Motors has introduced an optional Rhythm pack for the Tiago XT petrol variant for Rs 30,000 and it will include features such as a 7-inch touchscreen system, rear camera, and 4 tweeters.

Watch Video | Tata Tiago NRG First Look:

Commenting on the launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors PV said, “Kickstarting the festive season, we are elated to introduce our customers to the Tiago XT NRG. Priced attractively, this variant is well-packaged and aims at enhancing the drive experience. We are confident that the addition of this feature-rich XT variant will further strengthen the NRG and the overall Tiago portfolio, propelling their sales performance ahead.”

