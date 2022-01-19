2022 Tata Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Specs, Features, Images

2022 Tata Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG Launch in India LIVE News: Tata Motors has been planning to launch the CNG versions of the Tiago and Tigor in India since a really long time and now they are finally arriving today. This Bombay-based homegrown car manufacturer will today officially launch the new Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG in a virtual event. Pre-bookings for the same are already open at select Tata Motors dealerships in India for a refundable token amount of Rs 5,000 – Rs 15,000, depending on the dealership.
The new Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG will be the first set of Tata cars in the country to get the CNG powertrain. They are expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine. We will get to know the power and torque figures in just a few minutes from now and the engine will be likely mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only. Upon launch, the new Tata Tiago CNG will rival the likes of the Hyundai Santro CNG, Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG, etc. while the Tigor CNG’s sole rival will be the Hyundai Aura CNG.
The new Tata Tiago CNG has a ground clearance of 168 mm while the Tigor CNG offers a ground clearance of 165 mm.
The new Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG are powered by a 1.2-litre petrol motor that develops 73 PS of power, the highest in their segment. The engine will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox only.
Tata Motors claims to offer best-in-class performance, easy city maneuverability, effortless drive in every terrain, and retuned suspension in the Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG.
The new Tata Tiago and Tigor will be the first cars to get Tata’s iCNG technology. To share more insights about iCNG, Mr. Mohan Savarkar, Vice President, Product Line Head, Tata Motors PV takes the stage.
Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited takes the stage to proceed with the launch event.
Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG will be launched in India in just a few minutes from now.
The time has come. The stage is set. Just 5 minutes to go for the India launch of the new Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG. Sit back and enjoy the proceedings!
The new Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG are expected to be priced at a premium of around Rs 50,000 – Rs 60,000 over their corresponding petrol variants.
The standard Tata Tiago and Tigor are awarded a 4-Star safety rating from Global NCAP. In addition, these cars will be offered with safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, etc.
The new CNG versions of the Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG are expected to be as feature-rich as their petrol-only counterparts. They will be likely offered with a digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system, etc.
Good Morning, ladies and gentlemen. Tata Motors is all set to launch the CNG versions of the Tiago and Tigor in India in just a few minutes from now. Keep watching this space for all the LIVE updates.