2022 Tata Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Specs, Features, Images

New 2022 Tata Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG Price in India, Full Specifications, Features, Images LIVE Updates. Check out all the details about Tata Motors’ first set of CNG cars here.

2022 Tata Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG Launch in India LIVE News: Tata Motors has been planning to launch the CNG versions of the Tiago and Tigor in India since a really long time and now they are finally arriving today. This Bombay-based homegrown car manufacturer will today officially launch the new Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG in a virtual event. Pre-bookings for the same are already open at select Tata Motors dealerships in India for a refundable token amount of Rs 5,000 – Rs 15,000, depending on the dealership.

The new Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG will be the first set of Tata cars in the country to get the CNG powertrain. They are expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine. We will get to know the power and torque figures in just a few minutes from now and the engine will be likely mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only. Upon launch, the new Tata Tiago CNG will rival the likes of the Hyundai Santro CNG, Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG, etc. while the Tigor CNG’s sole rival will be the Hyundai Aura CNG.