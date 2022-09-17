2022 Tata Safari XMS, XMAS launched at Rs 17.96 lakh: Here’s what’s new

The new 2022 Tata Safari XMS and XMAS variants have been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 17.96 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s what’s new in these mid-spec variants of the Safari seven-seater SUV.

Tata Motors has introduced the new XMS and XMAS variants of its flagship SUV, Safari. The 2022 Tata Safari XMS and XMAS variants have been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 17.96 lakh, ex-showroom. This new mid-spec variant slots in between the XM and XT trims of the seven-seater SUV. Here’s what’s new in these mid-spec variants of the Safari.

Tata Safari XMS: Variant-wise Prices

Tata Safari Price (ex-showroom) Diesel MT (XMS) Rs 17.96 lakh Diesel AT (XMAS) Rs 19.26 lakh

As you can see in the above table, the diesel manual variant of the Tata Safari XMS has been priced at Rs 17.96 lakh while its diesel automatic variant (XMAS) will retail at Rs 19.26 lakh, ex-showroom. In general, the price of the Safari currently ranges from Rs 15.35 lakh to Rs 23.55 lakh, ex-showroom. It rivals the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar, etc.

Tata Safari XMS: Engine Specifications

Powering the 2022 Tata Safari XMS is the same 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that does duty in its other variants too. This motor churns out 167 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Tata Safari XMS: Features on Offer

The Tata Safari XMS is available with a seven-seater layout only. In terms of features, it gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. However, it misses out on the iRA connected car technology. Some other features include a 6-speaker sound system, and safety equipment like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, all-wheel disc brakes, hill hold control, traction control, etc.

