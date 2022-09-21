2022 Tata Punch Camo Edition officially teased: Launch tomorrow

The new 2022 Tata Punch Camo Edition has been officially teased ahead of its India launch tomorrow. This special edition version of the SUV is expected to get some cosmetic updates.

Tata Motors is known to introduce unique special edition versions of its SUVs. Having launched the Jet Edition of the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari last month, the company will now introduce the Camo Edition of its smallest SUV – Punch. The new Tata Punch Camo Edition has been officially teased ahead of its India launch tomorrow, i.e. on September 22, 2022.

Tata Punch’s Camo Edition will be sold alongside its Kaziranga Edition and the standard model. This SUV was launched in October last year. It is worth mentioning that Tata’s Camo Edition will make a comeback in India with the Punch. Originally, it made its debut with the Tata Harrier in 2020. This special edition version of the Punch is expected to get some cosmetic updates.

In terms of styling, the Tata Punch Camo Edition is likely to get the Olive Green paint job which Tata called the Majestic Camo Green colour for Harrier. It will also get new body graphics, Camo badges on the body panels, and black alloy wheels. On the inside, the Punch Camo Edition is expected to get a Blackstone matrix trim on the dashboard along with gunmetal grey interiors.

Mechanically, the Tata Punch Camo Edition will remain identical to the standard model. It will be powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 84 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed MT and an AMT. The Tata Punch is currently priced in India from Rs 5.93 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

