2022 Tata Punch Camo Edition launched: Priced from Rs 6.85 lakh

The new 2022 Tata Punch Camo Edition has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6.85 lakh, ex-showroom. It is offered in multiple variants and gets cosmetic updates inside and out.

Tata Motors has introduced a new special edition version of its smallest SUV – Punch. The new 2022 Tata Punch Camo Edition has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6.85 lakh, ex-showroom. It is offered in multiple variants and gets cosmetic updates inside and out. The Camo Edition is the second special edition of the Tata Punch after the Kaziranga edition.

Tata Punch Camo Edition: Variant-wise prices

Variant MT Price (ex-showroom) AMT Price (ex-showroom) Punch Camo Adventure Rs 6.85 lakh Rs 7.45 lakh Punch Camo Adventure Rhythm Rs 7.20 lakh Rs 7.80 lakh Punch Camo Accomplished Rs 7.65 lakh Rs 8.25 lakh Punch Camo Accomplished Dazzle Rs 8.03 lakh Rs 8.63 lakh

As you can see in the above table, the Tata Punch Camo Edition is offered in Adventure and Accomplished trim levels, spread across multiple variants. Prices of the same range from Rs 6.85 lakh to Rs 8.63 lakh, ex-showroom. The Camo Edition makes a comeback with the Tata Punch as it was first introduced with the Harrier back in November 2020. However, that was later discontinued.

In terms of styling, the Tata Punch Camo Edition gets a new Foliage Green colour scheme with dual-tone roof options (Piano Black and Pristine White). Its interiors sport a unique military green colour and camouflaged seat upholstery. This micro SUV wears Camo badging on the fenders. Apart from these minor add-ons and cosmetic updates, the Punch remains unchanged.

Powering the Tata Punch is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 84 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed MT and an AMT. Speaking on the launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “In line with our brand promise to keep our portfolio New Forever, we are delighted to introduce the CAMO edition to the Punch line-up.”

He further added, “This new entrant will further bolster the sales of Tata Punch and will carry forward the growth momentum. Appreciated for its stunning design, versatile and engaging performance, spacious interiors and absolute safety, Punch is a vital part of our product portfolio and contributes to 24% of our total PV sales. Furthering the festive fervour and riding the #1 SUV maker rank, the new CAMO edition will help in enhancing market sentiments by captivating consumer mindsets with its brand-new avatar.”

