2022 Tata Punch Camo Edition: All you need to know

Tata Motors has kick-started the festive season with the launch of a new special edition version of its smallest SUV. The new 2022 Tata Punch Camo Edition has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6.85 lakh, ex-showroom. The Camo Edition is the second special edition of the Punch after the Kaziranga edition. Here’s all you need to know about it.
Tata Punch Camo Edition: Design
The Tata Punch Camo Edition gets some styling updates over the regular model. It is finished in a new Foliage Green paint scheme with dual-tone roof options (Piano Black and Pristine White). This micro SUV gets Camo badging on the fenders, silver skid plates, and 16-inch charcoal diamond cut alloy wheels. Apart from these minor add-ons, the Punch remains unchanged.
Tata Punch Camo Edition: Engine
Powering the Tata Punch is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 84 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. This motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. It also gets an engine start/stop functionality to boost the fuel economy of the SUV.
Tata Punch Camo Edition: Features
On the inside, the new Tata Punch Camo Edition sports a unique military green colour and camouflaged seat upholstery. In terms of features, this SUV gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 6-speaker sound system, cruise control, rear parking sensors with a camera, dual front airbags, and more.
Tata Punch Camo Edition: Price
|Variant
|MT Price (ex-showroom)
|AMT Price (ex-showroom)
|Punch Camo Adventure
|Rs 6.85 lakh
|Rs 7.45 lakh
|Punch Camo Adventure Rhythm
|Rs 7.20 lakh
|Rs 7.80 lakh
|Punch Camo Accomplished
|Rs 7.65 lakh
|Rs 8.25 lakh
|Punch Camo Accomplished Dazzle
|Rs 8.03 lakh
|Rs 8.63 lakh
The Tata Punch Camo Edition is offered in Adventure and Accomplished trim levels, spread across multiple variants. It is priced from Rs 6.85 lakh to Rs 8.63 lakh, ex-showroom. The prices of the regular variants of the Tata Punch currently range from Rs 5.93 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh, ex-showroom.
