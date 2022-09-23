scorecardresearch

2022 Tata Punch Camo Edition: All you need to know

The new 2022 Tata Punch Camo Edition has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6.85 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about this special edition SUV.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Tata Motors has kick-started the festive season with the launch of a new special edition version of its smallest SUV. The new 2022 Tata Punch Camo Edition has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6.85 lakh, ex-showroom. The Camo Edition is the second special edition of the Punch after the Kaziranga edition. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Tata Punch Camo Edition: Design 

The Tata Punch Camo Edition gets some styling updates over the regular model. It is finished in a new Foliage Green paint scheme with dual-tone roof options (Piano Black and Pristine White). This micro SUV gets Camo badging on the fenders, silver skid plates, and 16-inch charcoal diamond cut alloy wheels. Apart from these minor add-ons, the Punch remains unchanged.

Tata Punch Camo Edition: Engine

Powering the Tata Punch is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 84 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. This motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. It also gets an engine start/stop functionality to boost the fuel economy of the SUV.

Tata Punch Camo Edition: Features

On the inside, the new Tata Punch Camo Edition sports a unique military green colour and camouflaged seat upholstery. In terms of features, this SUV gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 6-speaker sound system, cruise control, rear parking sensors with a camera, dual front airbags, and more.

Tata Punch Camo Edition: Price 

VariantMT Price (ex-showroom)AMT Price (ex-showroom)
Punch Camo AdventureRs 6.85 lakhRs 7.45 lakh
Punch Camo  Adventure RhythmRs 7.20 lakhRs 7.80 lakh
Punch Camo  AccomplishedRs 7.65 lakhRs 8.25 lakh
Punch Camo Accomplished DazzleRs 8.03 lakhRs 8.63 lakh

The Tata Punch Camo Edition is offered in Adventure and Accomplished trim levels, spread across multiple variants. It is priced from Rs 6.85 lakh to Rs 8.63 lakh, ex-showroom. The prices of the regular variants of the Tata Punch currently range from Rs 5.93 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh, ex-showroom. 

