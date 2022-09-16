2022 Tata Harrier XMS launched: Priced from Rs 17.20 lakh

The new 2022 Tata Harrier XMS has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 17.20 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

Tata Motors has launched the new XMS variant of the Harrier in India at a starting price of Rs 17.20 lakh, ex-showroom. This new mid-spec variant slots in between the XM and XT trims of the SUV. It is offered with both manual and automatic gearbox options. The variant-wise prices of the 2022 Tata Harrier XMS are mentioned below.

Tata Harrier XMS: Variant-wise prices

Harrier XMS Price (ex-showroom) Diesel MT Rs 17.20 lakh Diesel AT Rs 18.50 lakh

As you can see in the above table, the diesel manual variant of the Tata Harrier XMS has been priced at Rs 17.20 lakh while its diesel automatic variant will retail at Rs 18.50 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. In general, the price of the Harrier currently ranges from Rs 14.69 lakh to Rs 22.20 lakh, ex-showroom. It rivals the MG Hector, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.

Tata Harrier XMS: Engine Specifications

Powering the 2022 Tata Harrier XMS is the same 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that does duty in its other variants too. This motor churns out 167 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Tata Harrier XMS: Features on offer

The new Tata Harrier XMS gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. However, it misses out on the iRA connected car technology. Some other features include steering-mounted controls, an 8-speaker sound system, and safety equipment like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold control, traction control, and more.

