2022 Suzuki S-Cross to shed veils on November 25: Might feature AllGrip AWD tech

Suzuki is reportedly planning to unveil the new-gen S-Cross globally on November 25. The new-gen model is expected to come with a fresh design and reworked mild-hybrid system.

Source: Team-BHP

The 2022 Suzuki S-Cross is likely to shed veils on November 25, as per recent reports. The new model will be unveiled globally, and it might even go on sale in markets across the globe. Expect the new-gen model to replace the outgoing S-Cross in the Indian market as well. Reports reveal that the new-gen model will sit on a completely new chassis. It will be lighter and more rigid than the outgoing one.

In addition, the 2022 Suzuki S-Cross is likely to source power from an updated 1.5L petrol motor with the company’s new 48-volt mild-hybrid technology called MHEV. The automatic start-stop system will continue to do the job of saving fuel and returning more kilometres to a litre. A six-speed manual transmission is expected to remain a standard affair, while an automatic gearbox will be offered as an option. Suzuki AllGrip 4X4 all-wheel-drive is also assumed to be a part of the package this time.

*Image for representation purpose only.

For the design, the new-gen model will come with a new body shell. The S-Cross’ essence is likely to be preserved, but the design will be completely overhauled. A new grille is assumed to be seen on the front, flanked by redesigned headlamps. Bumpers will also be fresh units here. A slew of design changes are reported to make the S-Cross look sharp and modern from all angles. A size bigger alloy wheels could be seen for added bling.

On the inside, the 2022 Suzuki S-Cross is expected to remain a 5-seater only. However, it might offer more in terms of legroom, headroom, knee room, and shoulder room. Like the outgoing model, fit-finish levels will remain top-notch, and the case will be the same with the plastic quality. Besides, the addition of radar-based active safety systems could be seen for the increased safety of the occupants. Features like automatic AC, cruise control, touchscreen infotainment unit will also be offered.

