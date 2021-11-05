2022 Suzuki S-Cross to shed veils on November 25: Might feature AllGrip AWD tech

Suzuki is reportedly planning to unveil the new-gen S-Cross globally on November 25. The new-gen model is expected to come with a fresh design and reworked mild-hybrid system.

By:November 5, 2021 5:36 PM
New-gen Suzuki S-CrossSource: Team-BHP

 

The 2022 Suzuki S-Cross is likely to shed veils on November 25, as per recent reports. The new model will be unveiled globally, and it might even go on sale in markets across the globe. Expect the new-gen model to replace the outgoing S-Cross in the Indian market as well. Reports reveal that the new-gen model will sit on a completely new chassis. It will be lighter and more rigid than the outgoing one.

In addition, the 2022 Suzuki S-Cross is likely to source power from an updated 1.5L petrol motor with the company’s new 48-volt mild-hybrid technology called MHEV. The automatic start-stop system will continue to do the job of saving fuel and returning more kilometres to a litre. A six-speed manual transmission is expected to remain a standard affair, while an automatic gearbox will be offered as an option. Suzuki AllGrip 4X4 all-wheel-drive is also assumed to be a part of the package this time.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross*Image for representation purpose only.

For the design, the new-gen model will come with a new body shell. The S-Cross’ essence is likely to be preserved, but the design will be completely overhauled. A new grille is assumed to be seen on the front, flanked by redesigned headlamps. Bumpers will also be fresh units here. A slew of design changes are reported to make the S-Cross look sharp and modern from all angles. A size bigger alloy wheels could be seen for added bling.

On the inside, the 2022 Suzuki S-Cross is expected to remain a 5-seater only. However, it might offer more in terms of legroom, headroom, knee room, and shoulder room. Like the outgoing model, fit-finish levels will remain top-notch, and the case will be the same with the plastic quality. Besides, the addition of radar-based active safety systems could be seen for the increased safety of the occupants. Features like automatic AC, cruise control, touchscreen infotainment unit will also be offered.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Honda Civic bags 5-star crash test rating: Tested by ASEAN NCAP

2021 Honda Civic bags 5-star crash test rating: Tested by ASEAN NCAP

Royal Enfield appoints Mohit Dhar Jayal as its Chief Brand Officer

Royal Enfield appoints Mohit Dhar Jayal as its Chief Brand Officer

Rebate of up to Rs. 40,000 on Maruti Suzuki cars this month: Model-wise benefits explained

Rebate of up to Rs. 40,000 on Maruti Suzuki cars this month: Model-wise benefits explained

Hyundai Concept Seven electric SUV teased, to unveil in November

Hyundai Concept Seven electric SUV teased, to unveil in November

Updated 2021 Aprilia SR 160 spotted: Key changes, expected price, details

Updated 2021 Aprilia SR 160 spotted: Key changes, expected price, details

MG Motor India retails 2,863 units in October 2021: Hector gets 4,000 plus bookings within a month

MG Motor India retails 2,863 units in October 2021: Hector gets 4,000 plus bookings within a month

Indian Oil to set up 10,000 EV charging stations by 2024: IOC Chairman

Indian Oil to set up 10,000 EV charging stations by 2024: IOC Chairman

Upto Rs 1 lakh off on Ola pre-owned cars this Diwali: 1,000+ units sold last weekend

Upto Rs 1 lakh off on Ola pre-owned cars this Diwali: 1,000+ units sold last weekend

No more subsidy on electric cars in Delhi: Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV & more get expensive

No more subsidy on electric cars in Delhi: Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV & more get expensive

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios & Aura get Rs. 50,000 rebate: Exciting offers on other models too

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios & Aura get Rs. 50,000 rebate: Exciting offers on other models too

Kia India sells 16,331 cars in October 2021: Sales surpass the 1.5 lakh mark in CY21

Kia India sells 16,331 cars in October 2021: Sales surpass the 1.5 lakh mark in CY21

Kia Carens could be the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rival: Trademark filed

Kia Carens could be the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rival: Trademark filed

Video: Triumph showcases new Tiger 1200 prototype ahead of premiere

Video: Triumph showcases new Tiger 1200 prototype ahead of premiere

MG Astor deliveries begin in India: 500+ units delivered on the first day

MG Astor deliveries begin in India: 500+ units delivered on the first day

Sonalika reports 5.5% growth in October 2021 with 17,130 tractors sold

Sonalika reports 5.5% growth in October 2021 with 17,130 tractors sold

10 Electric cars you can buy this Diwali to curb pollution: Tata Nexon EV to Audi e-tron

10 Electric cars you can buy this Diwali to curb pollution: Tata Nexon EV to Audi e-tron

Honda kicks off round two of 2021 Talent Hunt: Offers opportunity to race at CBR 150R cup

Honda kicks off round two of 2021 Talent Hunt: Offers opportunity to race at CBR 150R cup

Audi A8 facelift unveiled with sharper design and added tech features

Audi A8 facelift unveiled with sharper design and added tech features

October 2021 bike sales: Classic 350-led Royal Enfield reports 34% dip, 44,000+ units sold

October 2021 bike sales: Classic 350-led Royal Enfield reports 34% dip, 44,000+ units sold

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M get their first price hike: New price list here

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M get their first price hike: New price list here