2022 Skoda Slavia: All you need to know about this new mid-size sedan

The all-new Skoda Slavia has been officially revealed and the bookings for the same are now open in India. This Czech mid-size sedan will rival the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Skoda has finally taken the wraps off its new mid-size sedan for the Indian market, christened as Skoda Slavia. The new Skoda Slavia is the second product from the house of this Czech carmaker under the Volkswagen Group’s new India 2.0 project. It shares its underpinnings and mechanicals with the Kushaq and will replace the Skoda Rapid in the company’s India line-up. The pre-bookings for the same are now officially open and it will be launched in India in early 2022. Here is everything that you need to know about the upcoming 2022 Skoda Slavia.

Design and Colours

The new Skoda Slavia looks striking. It takes design inspiration from its elder sibling, Skoda Octavia. At the front, it gets Skoda’s signature butterfly grille surrounded by chrome accents. The grille is flanked by sharp all-LED headlamps and L-shaped LED DRLs. The bumpers of the sedan look sporty and moving to the side profile, one can notice that it runs on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The sharp design continues towards the rear and it gets LED taillamps. The new Skoda Slavia will be offered in five colour shades. They are Tornado Red, Crystal Blue, Candy White, Reflex Silver and Carbon Steel.

Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the new Skoda Slavia is considerably bigger than the outgoing Skoda Rapid. The Slavia measures 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, 1,487 mm in height and it has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. It is not only the widest sedan in its segment but also offers a class-leading wheelbase. Moreover, the Slavia has a big boot space which has a total capacity of 521 litres.

Interior and Features

Talking about the interior, the cabin of the Skoda Slavia is a big step-up from the Rapid, which had a very dated design and minimal features. The Slavia gets a clean dashboard with a dual-tone theme. It features a two-spoke steering wheel, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity along with connected car tech. Some other key highlights of the Slavia’s interior include circular air-con vents, a fully digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, ventilated seats, and safety features like up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, TPMS, reverse parking sensors, a rear parking camera, etc.

Engine Specifications

The Skoda Slavia is offered in India with two BS6 compliant engines, the same as the Kushaq. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI motor that develops 113 hp and 178 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It also gets the 1.5-litre TSI motor that churns out 148 hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. The Slavia, with its 1.5-litre TSI mill, is now the most powerful sedan in its class.

Launch Timeline, Price, and Rivals

The new Skoda Slavia has recently made its global debut in India. The pre-bookings for this mid-size sedan are now officially open and one can book it online or by visiting their nearest Skoda dealership by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000. It will be launched in India in the first quarter of 2022. The Skoda Slavia will rival the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

