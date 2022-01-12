2022 Skoda Kodiaq: Top 5 highlights of this premium Czech SUV

The new 2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 34.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Check out the top 5 highlights of this Czech carmaker’s flagship SUV here.

Skoda Auto India has kick-started the year 2022 with the launch of the new facelifted Kodiaq SUV in the country. The Skoda Kodiaq has made a comeback in India after a long hiatus of around two years as the company discontinued in early 2020 owing to BS6 emission norms. Now, it is back in an updated avatar and while at the first glance it might not look drastically different from the old model, it has got some serious revisions. So, in this article, we have shared with you the top 5 highlights of the new 2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift.

2022 Skoda Kodiaq: Top 5 highlights

Design and Colours

The new 2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift gets a host of cosmetic updates. At the front, it sports a large ‘butterfly’ grille, upright bonnet and revamped bumper along with a faux aluminium skid plate. The SUV features slimmer LED headlights with LED DRLs and it runs on multi-spoke alloy wheels. At the rear, the new Kodiaq gets revamped bumper and slimmer LED taillights.

Talking about colour shades, the new Skoda Kodiaq Facelift is offered in eight metallic colours. The Style variant is available in a sole Moon White shade. The Sportline variant is offered in three colours: Race Blue, Steel Grey, and Moon White. The top-spec Laurin & Klement variant gets four colours, namely Lava Blue, Moon White, Magic Black, and Graphite Grey.

Dimensions and Capacity

Specifications Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Length 4699 mm Width 1882 mm Height 1665 mm Wheelbase 2791 mm Ground Clearance 192 mm Boot Space 270 litres (with all seats up) Fuel Tank Capacity 58 litres

Engine and Gearbox

In terms of powertrain, while the old pre-lift version was a diesel-only SUV in India, the new facelifted Kodiaq is a petrol-only model. Powering the new Skoda Kodiaq is a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine with a direct injection system. This motor churns out 187 hp of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed DSG and the power is channelled to all four wheels. It also gets multi-drive modes, namely Eco, Normal, Sport, Individual, Snow, and a dedicated Off-road mode.

Features and Safety Equipment

The new 2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift is loaded with features up to the brim. It gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity along with a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit. The SUV also features a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, a 12-speaker Canton sound system, ambient lighting, etc. In terms of safety equipment, it gets nine airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, electronic differential lock, hill hold control, hill descent control, TPMS, and even Dynamic Chassis Control in the L&K variant. What DCC does is that it adapt the suspension system based on the selected drive mode.

Price and Rivals

Finally, talking about price, the new 2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 34.99 lakh for the base Style variant. The mid-spec Sportline variant is priced at Rs 35.99 lakh while the range-topping Laurin & Klement variant retails at Rs 37.49 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. The new Skoda Kodiaq Facelift doesn’t have any direct rivals in India but indirectly, it competes against the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan, Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass, Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, etc.

