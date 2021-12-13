2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift production begins in India: Launch soon

The production of the new 2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift has commenced in India ahead of its launch early next year. It will rival the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, and Jeep Compass.

Skoda India has commenced the production of the upcoming Kodiaq Facelift at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited’s (SAVWIPL) world-class facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The Skoda Kodiaq was first introduced to India and the world in the year 2017. However, it was discontinued in early 2020 owing to the implementation of stringent BS6 emission norms. Now, this premium Czech SUV is making a comeback in India in a new facelifted avatar as a petrol-only model.

The new 2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift made its global debut in April this year. Talking about the changes, the facelifted version of the SUV gets some cosmetic tweaks along with new features. At the front, it gets a large hexagonal grille, upright bonnet, and revamped bumper along with a faux aluminium skid plate. The SUV features slimmer LED headlights with Matrix technology along with LED DRLs and it runs on multi-spoke alloy wheels.

At the rear, it features revamped bumper and slimmer LED taillights. On the inside, the changes are quite minimal but there are some new features on offer. Also, while its pre-lift version was a diesel-only model, the upcoming facelifted version will be a petrol-only model in India. It will get a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 187 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque. The engine will come mated to a 7-speed DSG and the power will be channeled to all four wheels.

Commenting on the announcement, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “The New KODIAQ is the second SUV to be introduced in India this year by ŠKODA. We believe that the offerings of the New KODIAQ, will lead connoisseurs of design and aesthetics to appreciate the SUV even more. Over the years, the resounding success of the KODIAQ has only fuelled augmentations in line with our ethos that power should be beautiful. The KODIAQ further drives home our vision to provide our customers in India a complete product portfolio”.

Watch Video | Skoda Kodiaq Scout Review:

The new 2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift will be launched in the first quarter of 2022. Pre-bookings are yet to open but prospective customers can register their interest for the new Kodiaq at their nearest Skoda dealerships or through the company’s official website. The upcoming Skoda Kodiaq Facelift is expected to be priced at around Rs 35 lakh, ex-showroom. This seven-seater SUV will rival the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, and Jeep Compass.

