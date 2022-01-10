2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift launched in India: Priced from Rs 34.99 lakh

The new 2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 34.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It rivals the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, and Jeep Compass.

Skoda Auto India has kick-started the year 2022 with the launch of the new Kodiaq Facelift. The Skoda Kodiaq SUV has made a comeback in India after a long hiatus of around two years as the company discontinued in early 2020 owing to BS6 emission norms. The new 2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift was globally unveiled in April 2021 and now it has finally arrived on the Indian shores. The prices of the new 2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift start at Rs 34.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Skoda is offering the new facelifted Kodiaq SUV in three trim levels. They are – Style, Sportline, and Laurin & Klement. The variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new 2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift are mentioned below:

Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Variants Price (ex-showroom) Kodiaq Style Rs 34.99 lakh Kodiaq Sportline Rs 35.99 lakh Kodiaq Laurin & Klement Rs 37.49 lakh

Now, talking about the changes, the new Kodiaq Facelift gets some cosmetic tweaks along with a bunch of new features. At the front, it sports a large hexagonal grille, upright bonnet, and revamped bumper along with a faux aluminium skid plate. The SUV features slimmer LED headlights with Matrix technology along with LED DRLs and it runs on multi-spoke alloy wheels. At the rear, the facelifted Kodiaq gets revamped bumper and slimmer LED taillights.

On the inside, the changes are quite minimal but there are some new features on offer. It gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity along with a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit. The SUV also features a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, a 12-speaker Canton sound system, enhanced ambient lighting, etc. In terms of powertrain, the new facelifted Kodiaq is a petrol-only model while the pre-lift model was a diesel-only SUV in India.

The new 2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine with a direct injection system. This motor churns out 187 hp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed DSG and the power is channeled to all four wheels. The bookings for the new Skoda Kodiaq Facelift are now open while deliveries will commence in the coming days. It rivals the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, and Jeep Compass.

