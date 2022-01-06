2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift India launch on January 10: Details

The new 2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift will be launched in India on January 10, 2022. Upon launch, the facelifted Kodiaq will rival the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass.

Skoda Auto India is gearing up for its first launch of the year. The Indian subsidiary of this Czech car manufacturer has officially announced that the new Skoda Kodiaq Facelift will be launched on January 10, 2022. The Skoda Kodiaq is making a comeback in India after a long hiatus of around two years as the company discontinued in early 2020 owing to BS6 emission norms. The new 2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift was globally unveiled in April 2021 and now it’s finally coming to the Indian shores.

Just 3 days to go!

Witness the ingenious combination of luxury and power with the new ŠKODA KODIAQ. Stay tuned.#SKODAKODIAQ #New #SKODAIndia pic.twitter.com/dMKWHaOQHh — ŠKODA AUTO India (@SkodaIndia) January 6, 2022

Talking about the changes, the new 2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift gets some cosmetic tweaks along with a bunch of new features. At the front, it sports a large hexagonal grille, upright bonnet, and revamped bumper along with a faux aluminium skid plate. The SUV features slimmer LED headlights with Matrix technology along with LED DRLs and it runs on multi-spoke alloy wheels. At the rear, the facelifted Kodiaq gets revamped bumper and slimmer LED taillights.

The upcoming Skoda Kodiaq Facelift gets minimal changes inside the cabin but there are some new features on offer. It features an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity along with a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit. The SUV also gets a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, a 12-speaker Canton sound system, enhanced ambient lighting, etc. In terms of powertrain, the new facelifted Kodiaq will be a petrol-only model while the pre-lift model was a diesel-only SUV in India.

The new 2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine with a direct injection system. This motor will churn out 187 hp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 7-speed DSG and the power will be channeled to all four wheels. The upcoming Skoda Kodiaq Facelift is expected to be priced in India at around Rs 35 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It will rival the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.